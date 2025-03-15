Is Nikon taking aim at Sony with a Red-powered FX3 killer?

Nikon is set to launch a video-centric camera in the vein of the immensely popular Sony FX3, according to new reports.

Ever since Nikon acquired cinema specialist Red, there have been camera rumors along with official Nikon comments about the video tech making its way into a Z body. Now it appears that this could take the form of a camera that could challenge Sony's FX product line.

"I have been reporting for a while that Nikon will release a new video-oriented Z-mount camera with some Red tech inside (not a new Red camera with Z-mount – we already got that)," wrote Nikon Rumors, alluding to the recently announced Z-Mount V-Raptor X and Komodo X.

"The new model will be based on the Nikon Z6 III, but the camera body will have a video-oriented design – something similar to the Sony FX3 and the Nikon Z30".

When the Z6 III was announced, Nikon was very bullish in targeting creators and videographers. If this latest report is true, it sounds like the Big N is doubling down on its intention to target creators – using the same technology but in a more videography-friendly form factor.

It will be interesting to see Nikon produce a true filmmaking camera while stopping shy of crossing the streams with the high-end cinema cameras made by Red.

However, as shown by the success of Sony's FX series and cameras like the Canon EOS C80, there is a buoyant category just below full-fledged cinema shooting.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As a reminder, the Z6 III features a partially stacked 24.5MP APS-C sensor, capable of up to 6K 60p video, offering N-RAW, Apple ProRes RAW HQ and Apple ProRes 422 HQ.

"The official announcement is expected later this year – most likely in the third or fourth quarter," continues Nikon Rumors. "I do not know what the new line will be called – Nikon Zv or Z6v, maybe?"

You may also like…

Take a look at the best Nikon cameras, along with the best Nikon Z lenses, and check out the best cameras for video from all brands.