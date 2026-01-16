This quantum camera captures 96% more light than standard sensors – and it's backed by US$4.2 million in funding
A quantum camera that captures far more than we thought possible – it counts individual photons and could redefine space imaging
A startup called Diffraqtion, spun out of MIT and the University of Maryland, has just raised $4.2 million (approximately £3.4 million / AU$6.3 million) to develop a revolutionary quantum camera.
Unlike traditional cameras, which simply record light that hits a sensor, quantum cameras count individual photons and use AI to extract up to 96% more information from every ray of light. In practical terms, it's like giving a camera superhuman vision – enabling it to capture detail that would normally require enormous, heavy lenses.
This quantum camera is developed for satellites and space applications, and is planned to be active in space by 2030.
Breaking the limit
Current satellites and telescopes are constrained by the "diffraction limit," which dictates how much detail a lens can capture.
Smaller lenses see less: to resolve tiny objects, conventional optics require ever-larger mirrors. Diffraqtion's quantum cameras bypass this limit by combining photon-level detection with advanced AI, producing super-sharp, high-resolution images even in low-light conditions.
Real-time processing in orbit
The cameras also process data on board, tracking objects in real time and reducing the need to wait for raw data to be downloaded to Earth.
This capability is being tested with the US Space Force for tracking objects in orbit and evaluating for next-generation space telescopes, including successors to the James Webb Observatory.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Johannes Galatsanos, co-founder and CEO of Diffraqtion, says, "Our goal is to change how we see and understand space by moving beyond the constraints of classical photography.
"By combining quantum mechanics with advanced AI at the orbital edge, we are providing the high-resolution 'answers' that operators need, rather than just raw images that require hours of ground-side processing."
While it's still cutting-edge, the technology hints at a future where every photon counts – and cameras capture far more than we thought possible.
You might also like...
Browse the best cameras for astro photography and the best lenses for astro photography.
Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, Kim explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture. Through her features, tutorials, and gear reviews, she aims to encourage readers to explore the medium more deeply and embrace its full creative potential.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.