OFFICIAL: Canon rules the mirrorless camera market in the US

Canon has declared a huge victory – actually, a series of huge victories – in the US market, claiming that it was the number one manufacturer in six different camera categories last year.

Essentially, Canon says that it is the king of any camera that has interchangeable lenses. It is the king of all mirrorless cameras and all full-frame cameras. Which, of course, means it is also the king of full-frame mirrorless cameras. (By default, I would also assume it's the king of DSLRs, though it hasn't mentioned that one.)

But the bragging rights don't end there. Canon also lays claim to the crown for full-frame lenses and full-frame mirrorless lenses. All of which is to say that the full-frame EOS R system was a massive success in 2024.

Here's what the claims, compiled by the Circana Retail Tracking Service, look like in a more digestible form:

• #1 in interchangeable lens cameras

• #1 in mirrorless cameras

• #1 in full-frame mirrorless cameras

• #1 full-frame mirrorless lenses

• #1 full-frame cameras

• #1 full-frame lenses

Okay, that's all well and good – and Canon deserves huge congratulations for absolutely smashing it last year across just about every metric. But if we look at the things it isn't king of, what do we learn?

Well, Canon isn't #1 in APS-C cameras. Mirrorless cameras overall, yes, full-frame mirrorless cameras, yes, but not cameras with an APS-C sensor. Which means that Sony and / or Fujifilm is outselling Canon in the APS-C sector.

Likewise, APS-C lenses. Canon owns the market for full-frame and mirrorless lenses overall, but not specifically APS-C ones. Which comes as no surprise, since the company's first-party RF-S offerings are quite slight – and Canon seems quite content to let Sigma, Tamron and Samyang fill the void of APS-C glass.

It isn't the king of compact cameras, either, which are separate from mirrorless cameras. Obviously Fujifilm has the stranglehold here, even though the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III is selling so furiously that the company can't keep up with demand. Next year might be a different story, however, as Canon is doubling down on compact camera production.

None of which is to downplay the company's achievements. My hat is very much off to Canon for a great year that was packed with great products. The question is, will Sony fire back with a press release of its own (as it did last year) contradicting Canon's claims and crowning itself the king of the same categories?

