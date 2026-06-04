Beach photos that set a young Marilyn Monroe on a highway to Hollywood commemorated with new plaque

How a Long Island beach helped launch Marilyn Monroe's career - YouTube Watch On

If you’re a fan of Marilyn Monroe then you’ll know that the Hollywood and cultural icon wasn’t always known as Marilyn. She was born Norma Jeane Mortenson, a name she would use during the early years of her career as a model. CBS New York has reported on the unveiling of a plaque to mark the site of one of her formative photoshoots, while commemorating the location’s role as an important stepping stone in her legendary rise to superstardom.

Then-23-year-old Norma Jeane visited Long Island’s Tobay Beach with her long-time collaborator, Hungarian-born American photographer André de Dienes, in June of 1949 to capture a series of pin-up style portraits against the locale’s blue skies and sandy shoreline. According to the new plaque, Marilyn was quoted as stating “Let’s make history!”

André certainly took her literally, because the photographs are said to have piqued the interest of casting directors, helping to catapult the start of Norma’s Hollywood film career where she would be introduced to the world as Marilyn Monroe.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Many other beach photos of Marilyn Monroe were captured throughout the years, such as this one from 1955 (Image credit: Getty Images / ullstein bild Dtl. )

The Some Like it Hot and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes star would become one of the most photographed people of the 20th century, not to mention the subject of some of the most recognizable images of all time, such as Sam Shaw’s photograph of the billowing white dress from The Seven Year Itch set and Gene Kornman’s promo portrait of the star for 1953’s Niagara, which was the inspiration of Andy Warhol’s world-famous diptychs.

The news of the Tobay Beach plaque coincides with a series of celebrations surrounding the centenary of the legendary actor’s birth, whereby photography exhibitions are being held at London’s National Portrait Gallery and Los Angeles’ Academy Awards Museum. ACC Art Books has also published Marilyn Monroe 100: The Official Centenary Book, the only official book that celebrates the icon in photos.

You might also like...

If you're interested in portrait photography, here are the best portrait lenses and the best photography lighting kits. And for more imaging stories, here's the latest camera news.