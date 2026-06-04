New Smoke Ninja liquid won’t leave greasy residue, stops haze build-up during photo shoots and less likely to trigger smoke alarms

The Vanishing Formula is compatible with the Smoke Ninja Pro

When I reviewed the PMI Smoke Ninja back in 2024, one of my criticisms was that the handheld smoke machine’s Dry Ice setting would leave behind a greasy residue on the surfaces it had been applied to. I’m therefore pleased to hear that PMI has been developing a solution to that problem.

Its newly launched Vanishing Formula for its Smoke Ninja Pro smoke machine is said to leave behind no residue. This is particularly good news for toy photographers. The last thing you want to do when photographing a painstakingly hand-painted miniature or diorama is coat it in a thin layer of sticky residue.

Smoke machines are great tools for toy, miniatures and portrait photographers (Image credit: PMI Gear)

And that’s not the only challenge the Hong Kong-based outfit has claimed to have conquered. A problem when working with smoke machines in smaller indoor spaces is that a thin haze of smoke gradually builds up during extended use. This plays havoc with both visibility and image quality. The Vanishing Formula is said to mitigate this problem, while also reducing the risk that it will trigger a smoke detector.

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The Vanishing Formula is available now as a standalone refill bottle or as part of a kit, which includes the Vanishing Formula, a Vanishing Formula (VF) Chamber and an Amplifier Nozzle. PMI recommends that the Vanishing Formula Kit is only used with the Smoke Ninja Pro.

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