The Nikon Z fc could do with an update, but it’s still one of my favorite cameras!
Retro by name and increasingly retro by nature, the Nikon Z fc isn’t cutting-edge tech, but it never really has been and in a funny kind of way that’s part of its enduring charm
The Nikon Z fc was launched back in 2021 and even back then it was rocking aging tech. This is because it’s essentially a reskinned Nikon Z50, which was released in October of 2019. So why is this five-year-old camera with seven-year-old innards trending in 2026? Well, it’s darn good looking, extremely affordable, and it’s got soul.
Hey good lookin’
The Nikon Z fc is one of the most faithful representations of a retro SLR in mirrorless form, arguably rivalled only by the full-frame Nikon Zf. I love Fujifilm’s flagship X-T line of cameras, but I wouldn’t say it’s faithfully retro, it’s its own beautiful thing. An X-T5 looks like it’s been inspired by the retro SLRs of yesteryear, but it’s still its own retro camera.
The Z fc on the other hand is modelled after 1982’s Nikon FM2 and if you ignore the rear LCD, which you can actually hide by flipping it all the way around, casual onlookers could mistake it for the real thing. It’s so faithful, in fact, that one of its main criticisms is that it basically has no grip, so it’s worth investing in a good neck strap or an aftermarket grip attachment.
The Nikon Z fc is great value
The wild popularity of Fujifilm’s X100 series over the past few years has had a huge impact on retro camera prices, both new and used. And while the Nikon Z fc was launched after the Fujifilm X100V, it was still born into a world that wasn’t quite as gripped with ‘Fuji-fever’ as it is now. It therefore remains an incredibly affordable option for a retro camera, retailing for $1,059.95 / £849 / AU$1,499 and often discounted. On the used market, there simply isn’t the clamour for secondhand Nikon cameras as there is Fujifilm cameras so you can find some incredibly good deals.
Nikon’s got soul!
My final reason why I think the Nikon Z fc is trending and why it’s still one of my favorite cameras is that it’s got soul, mojo! Maybe it’s more superficial than I’d like to admit, but there’s something about shooting with the Nikon Z fc that’s hard to find in many modern cameras. It’s an experience akin to using cameras such as the Fujifilm X100VI, Fujifilm X-Pro3, and Olympus PEN-F.
There’s a character to the Nikon Z fc, with its physical dials and slightly awkward form factor. It makes you work, but in a good way. And because of that, the technical shortcomings don’t matter as much. This isn’t a camera for video, it’s not a camera for sports or wildlife photography. It’s a camera for everyday photography, travel photography, and street photography.
The fact that it captures beautiful quality images, makes you want to pick it up time and again, and is fun to use, is what really matters. I dearly hope a Nikon Z fc II is around the corner now that the Nikon Z50 II has been out for a while, but if you can find a good deal on a Nikon Z fc and don’t mind the older tech, it’s still a fantastic camera in 2026.
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Want to know what it's actually like shooting with the Nikon Z fc? 27 miles, two days, and one Nikon Zfc. I pushed this cheap retro camera to its limit on the streets of New York. If you like the Nikon Z fc, but would prefer a film camera, check out the Nikon Zf. And to stay up to date, here's the latest camera news.
Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
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