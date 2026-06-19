The Nikon Z fc could do with an update, but it’s still one of my favorite cameras!

The Nikon Z fc was launched back in 2021 and even back then it was rocking aging tech. This is because it’s essentially a reskinned Nikon Z50, which was released in October of 2019. So why is this five-year-old camera with seven-year-old innards trending in 2026? Well, it’s darn good looking, extremely affordable, and it’s got soul.

Hey good lookin’

Out and about the Nikon Z fc just looks like an old SLR camera! (Image credit: Future / Mike Harris)

The Nikon Z fc is one of the most faithful representations of a retro SLR in mirrorless form, arguably rivalled only by the full-frame Nikon Zf. I love Fujifilm’s flagship X-T line of cameras, but I wouldn’t say it’s faithfully retro, it’s its own beautiful thing. An X-T5 looks like it’s been inspired by the retro SLRs of yesteryear, but it’s still its own retro camera.

The Z fc on the other hand is modelled after 1982’s Nikon FM2 and if you ignore the rear LCD, which you can actually hide by flipping it all the way around, casual onlookers could mistake it for the real thing. It’s so faithful, in fact, that one of its main criticisms is that it basically has no grip, so it’s worth investing in a good neck strap or an aftermarket grip attachment.

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The Nikon Z fc is great value

The Nikon Z fc's articulating rear LCD can be flipped around entirely so you can shoot without a screen, just like a real SLR camera (Image credit: Future)

The wild popularity of Fujifilm’s X100 series over the past few years has had a huge impact on retro camera prices, both new and used. And while the Nikon Z fc was launched after the Fujifilm X100V, it was still born into a world that wasn’t quite as gripped with ‘Fuji-fever’ as it is now. It therefore remains an incredibly affordable option for a retro camera, retailing for $1,059.95 / £849 / AU$1,499 and often discounted. On the used market, there simply isn’t the clamour for secondhand Nikon cameras as there is Fujifilm cameras so you can find some incredibly good deals.

Nikon’s got soul!

The Nikon Z fc is essentially a reskinned Nikon Z50 (pictured) (Image credit: Future)

My final reason why I think the Nikon Z fc is trending and why it’s still one of my favorite cameras is that it’s got soul, mojo! Maybe it’s more superficial than I’d like to admit, but there’s something about shooting with the Nikon Z fc that’s hard to find in many modern cameras. It’s an experience akin to using cameras such as the Fujifilm X100VI, Fujifilm X-Pro3, and Olympus PEN-F.

There’s a character to the Nikon Z fc, with its physical dials and slightly awkward form factor. It makes you work, but in a good way. And because of that, the technical shortcomings don’t matter as much. This isn’t a camera for video, it’s not a camera for sports or wildlife photography. It’s a camera for everyday photography, travel photography, and street photography.

The fact that it captures beautiful quality images, makes you want to pick it up time and again, and is fun to use, is what really matters. I dearly hope a Nikon Z fc II is around the corner now that the Nikon Z50 II has been out for a while, but if you can find a good deal on a Nikon Z fc and don’t mind the older tech, it’s still a fantastic camera in 2026.

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Want to know what it's actually like shooting with the Nikon Z fc? 27 miles, two days, and one Nikon Zfc. I pushed this cheap retro camera to its limit on the streets of New York. If you like the Nikon Z fc, but would prefer a film camera, check out the Nikon Zf. And to stay up to date, here's the latest camera news.