Teaser suggests an upcoming OM System camera will bring back a beloved design feature – and I’m already obsessed

OM System will launch a new product on February 06, according to an official teaser shared by the company. The teaser video shares an up close-view, quick glimpses and a drawing of what appears to be a new mirrorless camera. But what I’m most excited about in the early look is the close-up of what looks like a feature from the beloved Olympus PEN-F: the Creative Dial.

The teaser opens with a brief glimpse of what appears to be the corner of a camera with a dial that’s labeled with Color, Mono, Art and CRT. On that corner, I also caught a glimpse of a black lens with silver around the edge of where the lens connects to the camera – which makes me think that this is a mirrorless camera, not a fixed lens camera.

ABOVE: Watch the OM System teaser

This looks to be the same dial that was a central feature on the cult classic PEN-F, enabling you to switch between color and black-and-white profiles as well as Art Filters – including the camera filter used by Taylor Swift. I place a lot of emphasis on color when looking for a new camera, and the close-up of this dial in the video suggests that the upcoming launch may do the same.

The teaser then shows brief glimpses of a camera. The shots are either far away or blurred from camera movement, so I can’t make out much detail from these glimpses, except it's pretty clear the camera has a silver top.

Spot the difference: the Creative Dial on the now-classic Olympus PEN-F from 2016 (Image credit: James Artaius)

What’s more revealing, however, is the line drawing of the outline of the camera that OM System shares at the very end of the teaser. The squared-off viewfinder and shape of what looks like some top dials remind me of the old SLR film cameras that I collect.

Is OM System drawing inspiration from its old film SLRs, too, like the old OM-10? As someone who loves color and collects old cameras, I sincerely hope so. I love using OM System for wildlife because, of the greater reach of the Micro Four Thirds cameras, but I use Fujifilm for portraits because I love the color and retro style. A retro-styled OM System camera sounds incredibly intriguing.

The line drawing of the new camera shown in the teaser looks very similar to silhouette of SLRs like the Olympus OM-10 (Image credit: James Artaius)

While nothing is for certain outside of those brief glimpses – not even the name of the camera – the company’s CEO dropped another hint earlier this month. In a letter, Shigemi Sugimoto wrote that “we plan to add a new camera to our lineup and bright, compact single-focal-length lenses with splash & dust-proof performance.”

Sugimoto didn’t share a release date for that said camera, so he could be referring to a different upcoming model, but based on OM System’s past launches and the “in our nature” line in the teaser, I think weather-sealing is a safe assumption.

The teaser ends with the date of February 06. I’ll be waiting with bated breath.

