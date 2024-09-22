This is the camera filter that Taylor Swift uses – and I've been using it for years

It turns out that Taylor Swift uses the same camera filter as me – and good for her, because it's awesome and I love how it looks

Side-by-side images of a Taylor Swift Instagram post, depicting her and two female friends on a night out, and a photograph by James Artaius of two women in swimsuits, both shot with the Olympus Vintage I filter
An image from Taylor Swift's Instagram (left) and an image from my portfolio (right), both using the same camera filter

While doing a deep dive to identify the camera that Taylor Swift uses (spoiler alert, she's an Olympus gal), I also noticed something else about her photography: she uses the same in-camera filter that I do. 

A quick catch-up, in case you missed my original story: Swift has been using Olympus cameras since at least 2015, when photos of her with a silver Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II appeared in the press and on her Instagram profile. As of the most recent paparazzi picture, she's using an Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV

