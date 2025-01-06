OM System just dropped a huge hint about an upcoming camera. But is the brand’s outdoor move enough?

OM System will soon launch a new camera and several lenses, according to a letter by CEO Shigemi Sugimoto. The letter, shared on January 06, also hints at where the company is focused for future models: gear for the outdoors. The direction could prove pivotal for the brand as OM System nears the fifth anniversary of its split off from the Olympus corporation.

“Shortly, we plan to add a new camera to our lineup and bright, compact single-focal-length lenses with splash & dust-proof performance,” Sugimoto wrote. “All created to meet the challenges of harsh outdoor environments to ensure that you enjoy not only landscape photography in the great outdoors, but also authentic photos of life every day.”

The new camera will likely be outdoors focused, as OM System focuses on cameras made for the elements

The OM-1 and E-M5 Mark III are both cameras geared for the outdoors (Image credit: OM Digital Solutions)

Sugimoto didn’t share a launch date for the new camera, or any hints outside of it being made for the outdoors. But, the letter seems to suggest that a focus on the outdoors will extend beyond just the next camera.

“The vision of OM SYSTEM brand for camera and audio equipment is to provide enriching sound and imaging experiences that contribute to the experience of life outdoors for everyone across the world,” Sugimoto wrote. “As we look to the future of the camera business; we will provide more options for compact, lightweight, splash & dust-proof products to expand photographic horizons for our customers.”

As someone who has tried out several OM System cameras, I think the focus on the outdoors could be a key move for the company, though hardly surprising. The reason I reach for an OM System camera whenever I have multiple options at my disposal is threefold.

First, I grab an OM System camera for wildlife and birding, I just love the extra reach from that smaller sensor without making the lenses too heavy to haul. Second, OM System has some great macro capabilities, from the impressive macro mode on the TG-7 waterproof compact to the 2x 90mm f/3.5 macro lens. Finally, I’ve long been impressed by OM System’s weathersealing, from the weatherproof compacts to its sealed mirrorless bodies that I’ve dunked in faucets and dropped on beaches.

All three of those factors make for a great camera for outdoors enthusiasts. The company also tends to have great stabilization and I love the high res and live composite modes, which were also mentioned by the CEO in his letter as computational photography.

I think the focus on the outdoors could help the company stay relevant as many pros seem bent on full frame. Even outdoor athletes who aren’t photographers may be tempted by the features. But, I do think OM System will need one more thing to stay competitive: a fair price. As much as I love the OM System for the outdoors, I wouldn’t pay more for a Micro Four Thirds body than a full-frame camera.

Om System teased upcoming bright prime lenses too

The OM System 90mm f/3.5 offers a 2x macro (Image credit: OM System)

Sugimoto’s letter also addresses one more thing I think the OM System needs: more bright lenses. Along with the camera, the CEO said that the plans include several “bright, compact, single-focal-length lenses with splash and dust-proof performance.” In other words, prime lenses.

A bright aperture lens can help negate some of the downsides of a smaller sensor. When I switched from a full-frame DSLR to a Fujifilm APS-C mirrorless, I also switched from an f/2.8 zoom to shooting almost exclusively on prime lenses to make up the difference in the sensor size. More bright aperture prime lenses would help broaden the flexibility of the OM System.

The letter notes that the mid-range zoom currently on the company’s lens roadmap is also expected to come out before the end of 2025. According to the lens roadmap, the optic sits around 40mm to around 200mm. It’s unclear how the upcoming lens will differentiate itself from the 40-150mm lenses the brand currently has, which includes weather-sealed f/4.0 and f/2.8 optics, as well as a budget, non-sealed f/4.0-5.6 option.

So far, the brand’s focus and “its our nature” slogan seems to be working. Sugimoto noted in his letter that the company has seen increases in both revenue and profit for the last three fiscal periods and is expected to continue the trend for the current fiscal year.

