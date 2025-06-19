Nikon Z5 II hits lowest price EVER – honestly, it's hard to think of a reason not to jump in

If you are looking for an absolutely stellar mirrorless full-frame camera, the Nikon Z5 II is now just £1,456 at Amazon.

With this deal, you save over £140 on its original £1,599 price tag and grab the Z50II for its lowest price EVER.

If you are on the hunt for a camera and lens, the Nikon Z5 II with the Z 24-70mm f/4 zoom lens is now just £1,749 at Amazon.

This lets you save a massive £380 on the original bundle price of £2,129 – and that's the best deal Amazon offered in the last 30 days.

Nikon Z5 II: was £1,599 now £1,456.03 at Amazon SAVE OVER £140 at Amazon. This is the lowest price I've seen the Nikon Z5 II for. It features a 24.5MP BSI sensor, offers 30fps max JPEG shooting & pre-release capture mode, and 14fps RAW shooting rate, fast enough even for pro action photographers.

If you've been waiting for the right moment to upgrade to full-frame mirrorless photography, this is it. The Nikon Z5 II just dropped to its lowest price I've seen – and it was already known to be a bargain camera before.

The Nikon Z5 II is the long-awaited successor to the original Z5, and is anything but basic. It takes much of the advanced technology found in Nikon's higher-end cameras, like the Z9 and Z7, and delivers it in a more affordable and user-friendly package.

At the same time, the Z5 II has been designed with beginners in mind. Nikon's intuitive Picture Control system helps you experiment with different looks, and the reliable AF-A (auto autofocus mode) takes the guesswork out of focusing, letting you concentrate on composition and storytelling instead.

Features like intelligent subject recognition and advanced autofocus make it easier to nail sharp, in-focus shots – whether you're photographing a couple at a wedding, or your dog sprinting across the beach. And with burst shooting speeds of up to 30fps (frames per second) for JPEGS and 14fps for RAW, you're also covered for serious fast-action moments.

The Z5 II is an ideal camera to grow with – easy to start using right away, but powerful enough to take you far. Paired with the Z 24-70mm f/4 zoom lens, you have a setup ready for a wide range of photographic genres. Yes, it's one stop slower than the pricier 24-70mm f/2.8 version, but thanks to the Z5 II's IBIS (in-body image stabilization), low-light shooting is still well within reach.

The Z5 II (with or without the zoom lens) is a fast, reliable, and surprisingly powerful camera, perfect if you want room to grow, and even if you are an advanced user who wants a lighter full-frame setup. Now with its lowest price ever, it's honestly hard to think of a reason not to jump in.

