MASSIVE £1,000 off the retro Nikon Zf as price plummets to £1,470
The Nikon Zf might look retro-chic, but under the hood, it's a modern mirrorless powerhouse. And now you can save over £1,000!
The Nikon Zf is at the top of my wishlist, and with its price dropping to just £1,470 at Amazon—a massive £1,029 saving—it's hard to resist.
Whether you shoot with a Nikon Z8, Z9, or are loyal to Sony or Canon, the Nikon Zf has an undeniable charm. Inspired by the iconic Nikon FM2, one of the most stunning SLRs ever made, its vintage design blends seamlessly with modern mirrorless technology, making it a truly special camera.
SAVE £1,029 at Amazon With retro looks inspired by the legendary Nikon FM2 and Nikon's cutting-edge mirrorless tech beneath the hood, the Zf delivers style and substance.
💰 Huge savings off RRP
✅ Nikon's best-looking mirrorless camera
❌ Not the best ergonomics
The Nikon Zf features a 24.5MP full-frame sensor, instantly setting it apart from the cropped-sensor retro models from Fujifilm and OM System. When our How to Editor, Mike Harris reviewed the Zf he said:
"I was immediately struck by the authentic retro feel of its precision-milled brass mechanical dials on the top plate—solid, tactile, and designed to develop a unique patina over time."
Borrowing autofocus technology from the flagship Nikon Z9, the Zf delivers exceptional low-light performance, locking focus in conditions as dark as -10EV. It also boasts in-body image stabilization capable of compensating for up to 8 stops (with compatible lenses), alongside Nikon’s latest Expeed 7 processor, which enables 4K 60p video recording.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
