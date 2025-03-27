MASSIVE £1,000 off the retro Nikon Zf as price plummets to £1,470

The Nikon Zf might look retro-chic, but under the hood, it's a modern mirrorless powerhouse. And now you can save over £1,000!

Nikon Zf camera on a tree
The Nikon Zf is the best-looking camera in Nikon's mirrorless line-up (Image credit: Future)

The Nikon Zf is at the top of my wishlist, and with its price dropping to just £1,470 at Amazon—a massive £1,029 saving—it's hard to resist.

Whether you shoot with a Nikon Z8, Z9, or are loyal to Sony or Canon, the Nikon Zf has an undeniable charm. Inspired by the iconic Nikon FM2, one of the most stunning SLRs ever made, its vintage design blends seamlessly with modern mirrorless technology, making it a truly special camera.

The Nikon Zf features a 24.5MP full-frame sensor, instantly setting it apart from the cropped-sensor retro models from Fujifilm and OM System. When our How to Editor, Mike Harris reviewed the Zf he said:

"I was immediately struck by the authentic retro feel of its precision-milled brass mechanical dials on the top plate—solid, tactile, and designed to develop a unique patina over time."

Borrowing autofocus technology from the flagship Nikon Z9, the Zf delivers exceptional low-light performance, locking focus in conditions as dark as -10EV. It also boasts in-body image stabilization capable of compensating for up to 8 stops (with compatible lenses), alongside Nikon’s latest Expeed 7 processor, which enables 4K 60p video recording.

