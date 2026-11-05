The video-record button tends to sit atop the grip, like on the Nikon Z8 (pictured)

I used to be the deputy editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine, so I hope I can claim to know a Nikon camera when I see one.

When Nikon Rumors published a camera diagram of a reportedly registered N2416 wireless remote controller, I immediately concurred with the eagle-eyed outlet’s assertion that the Z-Series camera in the diagram simply doesn’t exist.

The giveaway is the placement of what looks to me like a video-record button. On all mainline Z-Series cameras (Nikon Zf, Nikon Zfc and Nikon ZR aside) this button is placed atop the grip, but on the mysterious illustration it’s positioned further back, next to a top-mounted OLED screen.

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Even if this isn’t a video-record button, no Z-Series camera shares this button configuration. It’s either a mistake or an entirely new camera.

A Z9 II, Z7 III and Z70 are the most persistent camera rumors I've been hearing (though none have been in any way confirmed).

But while the consensus seems to be that a Nikon Z70 could launch this year, talk of a Z9 II is that it's been pushed back to 2027. The Z7 III, on the other hand, is such a long-running rumor that it’s difficult to tell what’s substantiated and what’s pure conjecture.

Going back to the diagram. The illustration isn’t consistent with Nikon’s current professional-grade bodies. For example, it has a top-mounted command wheel whereas the Nikon Z8 and Nikon Z9 have recessed command wheels, and the viewfinder eyepiece is rectangular instead of circular.

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So, based on all the available information, it's unlikely to be a Z9 II, making a Z70 the most viable option, given what we know. Or at least, think we know.

Note the placement of the video-record and illumination buttons on the Nikon Z6III? Neither occupy the space on the illustration shared by Nikon Rumors (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

And while Nikon hasn’t formally acknowledged the existence of a Z70, evidence is beginning to mount up. Back in August, an Apple ProRes RAW compatibility list featured the wording 'Nikon Z70' and was promptly removed.

More recently, a Nikon Singapore slip-up referenced the camera (again) in a caption. And now we have this mysterious illustration.

I try very hard not to get too excited over camera rumors, since I’ve been disappointed oh so many times (*ahem* Nikon full-frame fixed-lens compact camera anyone?). But I’ve said for years now that a mirrorless version of the Nikon D500 would be a great move from the Big N and I still stand by that.

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