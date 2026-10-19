Canon’s EOS R8 Mark II camera looks like it’s got it all for those wanting affordable full-frame mirrorless capture. But are there better options?

While I wouldn’t first and foremost describe myself as a Canon user, I have tried and tested almost every new camera it’s released over the past 25 years. I even have a Canon DSLR as a backup to my mirrorless setup.

I think we can all agree it’s a solid, reliable brand, no matter your skill set. And on initial glance, its latest mirrorless offering in the entry-level full-frame Canon EOS R8 Mark II feels like it continues that consistency of excellence. It’s a good bet for fledgling photographers seeking to throw their weight behind a system.

However, I could say the exact same thing about Nikon’s equally new Z5IIc, likewise a full-frame mirrorless aimed at beginners, or suggest its marginally older Z5II, if having an eye-level viewfinder in the case of the latter is a deal-breaker.

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While Canon has always enjoyed better support in terms of the volume and variety of directly compatible lenses and accessories, with its equally long and distinguished heritage, Nikon is no slouch when it comes to own-brand and third-party support either.

Sony A7C II (Image credit: Sony)

Moreover, for those seeking to make the step up from an APS-C sensor camera, fixed lens compact or even smartphone, a further alternative is Sony, now Canon’s closest competitor for sales. Worth considering here is its own lightweight full-frame mirrorless A7C II camera with a handy, fully articulating touchscreen, or the even older but still available and more keenly priced A7 III.

Sticking with electronics manufacturers, the Panasonic Lumix S9 is a further viable full-frame option, particularly suited to those getting into content creation. Or, circling back to Canon, how about the manufacturer’s own step-up model in the EOS R6 Mark II, which, despite the lower numerical identifier, boasts more of a workhorse construction, a weather-sealed body and two card slots.

While the R6 Mark II may win for robustness, both it and the EOS R8 Mark II share the same 24.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor and DIGIC X processor. So, it depends whether your photography will benefit from the R6 II’s extra heft and slightly better spec, including in-body image stabilisation, or not.

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In short, yes, there are better options than the latest EOS R8 Mark II out there. However, that doesn’t negate the fact that, at this point in time, it may well still be the best option for you.