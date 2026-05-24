This camera challenges the idea that more features mean better photography – and might make you a better photographer

In a world of increasingly complex cameras, one minimalist full-frame mirrorless camera is standing out – and is winning awards for it.

The Sigma BF is a camera that strips things back to the essentials. Its design philosophy focuses on simplicity, encouraging photographers to concentrate on the act of taking a picture rather than navigating menus or features.

This approach has now been recognized at the Camera Grand Prix 2026, where the Sigma BF received the Editor's Choice R&D Award.

Latest Videos From

Editor's Choice R&D Award: Sigma BF

Selected from products released in the Japanese market between April 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026, the Editor's Choice R&D Award goes to the Sigma BF (Image credit: Camera Grand Prix 2026 / CJPC)

The Camera Grand Prix 2026 is one of Japan's most prestigious photography awards. The Sigma BF was praised for its radical simplicity and design-led philosophy.

"The Sigma BF is based on a design philosophy that returns to the essence of the act of 'taking a picture,' simplifying the control and display systems to the extreme. This creates a unique user interface that allows for deep concentration on the act of shooting itself. We highly valued this aspect.

"Furthermore, the unibody structure, machined from aluminum, combines high rigidity with craftsmanship, boldly expressing the material appeal of a camera as a product.



"Its innovativeness, which re-examines the raison d'être of the camera from an approach different from the conventional trend of increasing multi-functionality, and presents new value and direction, is particularly noteworthy."

Why simplicity matters in photography

£1,969 The Sigma BF launched in April 2025 and is available in silver or black for $2,199 (Image credit: James Artaius)

Sigma CEO Kazuto Yamaki calls the BF "beautiful foolishness" – a phrase inspired by The Book of Tea, which celebrates the beauty of simplicity over excess.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's less a product slogan than a philosophy: that stripping things back makes photography more intentional, not less powerful. That idea runs deep in Sigma's identity, a company founded in 1961 by Kazuto Yamaki's father and long known for its unique, design-led approach to camera making.

You can read more about this in our interview with Yamaki (where he says, among other things, that he thinks he can make Sigma "a nicer brand" than Canon and Nikon, even if he can't make it a bigger company).

By stripping the camera down to its essentials, the BF encourages a more considered way of shooting. It offers something no feature-heavy camera can offer in the same way: it teaches how to see.

Without distractions from menus or layered functions, attention naturally shifts to the fundamentals of photography – subject, light, composition, and timing.

In that sense, the camera is less about what it does for the photographer and more about how it gets out of the way. The Sigma BF is built for focus and intention, helping photographers concentrate on the essence of photography.

"I've tested hundreds of cameras, but the Sigma BF is one of the few I would actually buy," said DCW's Editor in Chief James Artaius (Image credit: James Artaius)

You might also like...

If the camera sparked your interest, you can read our Sigma BF review. And see why Sigma's CEO says "I don’t believe I can make Sigma a bigger company than Sony or Canon, but I think I can make it a nicer brand”.