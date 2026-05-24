This camera challenges the idea that more features mean better photography – and might make you a better photographer
An award-winning full-frame mirrorless camera like no other – showing that less can teach more
In a world of increasingly complex cameras, one minimalist full-frame mirrorless camera is standing out – and is winning awards for it.
The Sigma BF is a camera that strips things back to the essentials. Its design philosophy focuses on simplicity, encouraging photographers to concentrate on the act of taking a picture rather than navigating menus or features.
This approach has now been recognized at the Camera Grand Prix 2026, where the Sigma BF received the Editor's Choice R&D Award.
Editor's Choice R&D Award: Sigma BF
The Camera Grand Prix 2026 is one of Japan's most prestigious photography awards. The Sigma BF was praised for its radical simplicity and design-led philosophy.
"The Sigma BF is based on a design philosophy that returns to the essence of the act of 'taking a picture,' simplifying the control and display systems to the extreme. This creates a unique user interface that allows for deep concentration on the act of shooting itself. We highly valued this aspect.
"Furthermore, the unibody structure, machined from aluminum, combines high rigidity with craftsmanship, boldly expressing the material appeal of a camera as a product.
"Its innovativeness, which re-examines the raison d'être of the camera from an approach different from the conventional trend of increasing multi-functionality, and presents new value and direction, is particularly noteworthy."
Why simplicity matters in photography
Sigma CEO Kazuto Yamaki calls the BF "beautiful foolishness" – a phrase inspired by The Book of Tea, which celebrates the beauty of simplicity over excess.
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It's less a product slogan than a philosophy: that stripping things back makes photography more intentional, not less powerful. That idea runs deep in Sigma's identity, a company founded in 1961 by Kazuto Yamaki's father and long known for its unique, design-led approach to camera making.
You can read more about this in our interview with Yamaki (where he says, among other things, that he thinks he can make Sigma "a nicer brand" than Canon and Nikon, even if he can't make it a bigger company).
By stripping the camera down to its essentials, the BF encourages a more considered way of shooting. It offers something no feature-heavy camera can offer in the same way: it teaches how to see.
Without distractions from menus or layered functions, attention naturally shifts to the fundamentals of photography – subject, light, composition, and timing.
In that sense, the camera is less about what it does for the photographer and more about how it gets out of the way. The Sigma BF is built for focus and intention, helping photographers concentrate on the essence of photography.
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If the camera sparked your interest, you can read our Sigma BF review. And see why Sigma's CEO says "I don’t believe I can make Sigma a bigger company than Sony or Canon, but I think I can make it a nicer brand”.
Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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