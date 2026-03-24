Amazon announces its top 10 best-selling cameras, some will surprise you!
Amazon announces its top 10 selling mirrorless cameras ahead of the Amazon Big Spring Sale event in the USA
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With the Amazon Big Spring Sale now just hours away, I’ve taken a deep dive into the top 10 best-selling mirrorless cameras on Amazon to uncover which models photographers and content creators are buying right now.
From entry-level bodies to more advanced hybrids, these are the cameras leading the charts ahead of one of the biggest shopping events of the season.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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