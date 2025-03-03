Compact cameras are trendy, but a travel-friendly mirrorless like the Sony a6700 may be the better buy. Here’s why

Trends have brought compact cameras back into the limelight – but that attention has also driven up prices in a big way. As trend-seekers scramble to find the hippest compact cameras, budget-minded photographers are left with bulging eyes and sticker shock over just how much the trends have driven up prices. But is there another option, perhaps less trendy but less spendy? Actually, yes. If the price of compact cameras has you scrambling, I suggest looking at another category: compact mirrorless cameras, such as the Sony a6700.

Mirrorless cameras come in all shapes and sizes. Some of them, in fact, are larger than the DSLRs that require more physical components (i.e. the mirror). But many mirrorless cameras instead fall under the travel category – cameras that yes, have an interchangeable lens, but yet still don’t add much weight to your bag. Yes, a compact mirrorless camera will likely still take up more space than a point-and-shoot, but could in fact take up less of your budget.

Take a camera like the Sony a6700. The Sony a6700 isn’t even one of Sony’s cheapest mirrorless cameras – that goes to options like the a6100 and a6400. But, even paired with a kit lens, the camera costs around $1,498 / £1,549 / AU$2,849. That’s not much more than the compact Sony RX100 VII, which has a much smaller one-inch sensor and far less versatility with its fixed lens.

Can you fit the Sony a6700 in your pocket? Perhaps a larger jacket pocket, with one of the smaller lenses. But you shouldn’t really tuck such a significant investment into a pocket without at least a small case. And that’s the same advice I would give to compact camera owners too, as a set of car keys or a bit of dirt is no less dangerous to a compact camera than it is a mirrorless camera.

Despite being a mirrorless camera, the Sony a6700 still weighs only about a pound and measures 4.8 inches (122mm) at the longest side. Yes, you have to add a lens to that, but the E PZ 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 that comes bundled if you choose the kit weighs only four ounces and measures 1.18 inches long. And despite being on the compact side, the a6700 still actually has a pretty comfortable grip.

Perhaps the word “mirrorless” is just a bit terrifying for non-photographers. But, guess what? The Sony a6700 – and most travel friendly mirrorless cameras – have an auto mode too. While you’ll get the most out of any camera by learning how to use the advanced modes, you can turn the mode dial to auto and then just point and shoot without buying an actual point-and-shoot.

The Sony a6700 is just one example of a compact mirrorless camera that could be a better buy than a compact camera. Sony’s less advanced models like the Sony a6400 fall into this category too and with a lower price point. The Nikon Z30 is also both affordable and compact. Or, if the trendy Fujifilm X100VI has caught your eye, you could try a similar mirrorless like the Fujifilm X-S20 or X-T50. But, my point is this – research the best travel cameras before you decide on a compact camera because often a travel-friendly mirrorless could get you more features for a similar price.

Are compact cameras bad? Not at all – a camera is only good if it’s small enough and durable enough to come with you. But the latest trends are driving up the price of compact cameras. If price is a consideration – which it is for a vast majority – then don’t narrow your focus to point-and-shoots too soon. A smaller mirrorless camera could also fit the bill with more features without a steep jump in price.

Before you decide what camera is right for you, compare the best cameras for beginners to the best compact cameras to find the right fit for the right price. Or, if you've already determined the a6700 is the right fit, find the best lenses for the Sony a6700.