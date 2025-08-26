Canon R5 Mark II drops back to its lowest price ever!
Canon EOS R5 II drops £500 in this late summer sale, equalling the best price we have ever seen on this camera
If you have been longing for an upgrade to the Canon EOS R5, then the announcement of the new Mark II must have been music to your ears, but since it was announced its almost always had a high £4,499 price tag. Well not today as you can now buy the Canon EOS R5 Mark II for just £3,999 - that's a £500 at Wex
Save £500 at Wex If you're looking for the perfect blend of high MP stills and super-resolution video then this is it, With a 45MP sensor and 8K video capabilities a camera has never looked so good for content creators. Use code CANON500 to get this discounted price.
Price match at LCE £3,999 with code CANONSAVE
The Canon EOS R5 Mark II stands out as one of the top mirrorless cameras available, built for multimedia professionals who demand versatility, exceptional image quality, and cutting-edge technology. Capable of shooting at an impressive 30 frames per second and recording 8K60p RAW video, it delivers outstanding performance in both photography and videography.
At its core is a newly developed 45MP sensor featuring a stacked, back-illuminated design, paired with Canon’s latest Digic Accelerator processor. This combination boosts overall performance, making the R5 Mark II a powerhouse for professional creators.
One of its most notable advancements is enhanced image processing. While maintaining the high resolution of its predecessor, the updated sensor's back-illuminated design improves light efficiency, resulting in superior image quality.
Additionally, the R5 Mark II introduces an upgraded Eye Control AF system, initially seen in the Canon EOS R3. This feature allows photographers to control focus simply by looking through the viewfinder at their desired subject. Paired with advanced subject recognition algorithms, the camera can track and maintain a sharp focus on subjects more efficiently.
The detection frame rate has nearly doubled, making the camera exceptionally responsive, and reinforcing its place as a versatile and intelligent tool for professional content creators.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
