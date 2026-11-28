TTArtisan has announced a new ultra-wide lens for full-frame Sony E, Nikon Z, and L-mount cameras. The AF 12mm f/2.8 is a rectilinear (non-fisheye) lens with a huge 122-degree angle of view.

(Image credit: TTartisan)

Though this isn't quite enough to make it the widest offering for E, Z, or L-mount cameras (that honor goes to the Laowa 9mm f/5.6 FF RL), the AF 12mm f/2.8 is still ideal for shooting everything from interiors to landscapes to astrophotography, with the relatively large f/2.8 aperture enabling faster shutter speeds and lower ISO settings in low light shooting. Though ultra-wide lenses aren't usually prized for producing a shallow depth of field, TTArtisan says the AF 12mm f/2.8 delivers soft background blur with smooth transitions, while a short 0.18m minimum focus distance will help to exaggerate perspective.

(Image credit: TTartisan)

TTArtisan has managed to keep the lens's weight down to just 336-349g (depending on mount), though you still get a dedicated, clicked aperture ring for adjusting the 6-blade iris. And the AF 12mm f/2.8 is no manual-only design, either. It includes a stepping motor autofocus system that TTArtisan claims will be smooth in both stills and video capture, while also supporting eye and face detection for accurate subject tracking. TTArtisan also says the lens should have minimal focus breathing during video recording. At the rear of the barrel you’ll find a USB-C port, enabling easy firmware updates. The lens takes 82mm filters (a detachable filter holder is included, as is a metal lens hood).

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(Image credit: TTartisan)

Inside, the optical path is comprised of 16 elements arranged in 10 groups and includes 5 high-refractive index elements, 2 aspherical elements to reduce distortion, plus 3 extra-low dispersion elements that help control chromatic aberration.

The TTArtisan AF 12mm f/2.8 is available to pre-order from B&H for Sony E and Nikon Z cameras, priced at $489. We await details of availability for the L-mount version.