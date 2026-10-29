To all intents and purposes, the new Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.4 Pro is exactly the same size and weight as its existing Viltrox AF 50mm f/1.4 Pro and Viltrox AF 85mm f/1.4 Pro counterparts. All three lenses also have identical handling characteristics, with the same set of control rings, switches and buttons. That’s undoubtedly more by design than accident, resulting in a threesome of ‘Pro’ f/1.4 primes with highly desirable focal lengths, that don’t interrupt your creative flow when swapping between them.

Typical of Viltrox, the 35mm gives you a lot of bang per buck. Optical highlights include two Ultra Precision aspherical elements, three ED (Extra-low Dispersion) elements and four HR (High Refractive index) elements in a layout that comprises 16 elements in total, arranged in 12 groups. There’s an especially well-rounded 11-blade aperture diaphragm and HD Nano multi-layer coatings, the overall aim being to deliver ‘Pro-grade’ image quality.

Build quality is similarly high-end, with a sturdy metal barrel and mounting plate that feature a comprehensive set of weather-seals and a fluorine coating on the front element. The same applies to pro/enthusiast-grade handling characteristics, including a dedicated aperture control ring with a click/de-click switch, a customizable function button and an AF/MF focus mode switch. Autofocus itself is courtesy of a fast and virtually silent Hyper VCM (voice-coil motor) system, going one step beyond the more standard linear stepping motor.

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Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.4 Pro sample image (Image credit: Viltrox)

Although new, the Pro isn’t the only Viltrox 35mm party in town. We’ve been previously impressed by the compact, lightweight and budget-friendly Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.8 Evo II, as well as the top-end and super-fast Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.2 Lab, both of which are also available in Nikon Z and Sony E-mount options. The new Pro prime sits between these two lenses in the line-up, both in terms of size and weight as well as price.

Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.4 Pro sample image (Image credit: Viltrox)

And speaking of price, the AF 35mm f/1.4 Pro launches at $829 / £739 / AU$1,299. The price tag is a bit weightier than for the Viltrox AF 50mm f/1.4 Pro at $549 / £525 / AU$889, or the Viltrox AF 85mm f/1.4 Pro at $598 / £569 / AU$999, but the 35mm still looks potentially very good value for money nonetheless.

Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.4 Pro sample image (Image credit: Viltrox)

Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.4 Pro sample image (Image credit: Viltrox)