Viltrox launches a new AF 35mm f/1.4 Pro prime for Nikon Z and Sony E-mount mirrorless cameras
Almost like a game of ‘spot the difference’, the new Viltrox 35mm looks and feels virtually identical to the company’s former 50mm and 85mm f/1.4 Pro releases
To all intents and purposes, the new Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.4 Pro is exactly the same size and weight as its existing Viltrox AF 50mm f/1.4 Pro and Viltrox AF 85mm f/1.4 Pro counterparts. All three lenses also have identical handling characteristics, with the same set of control rings, switches and buttons. That’s undoubtedly more by design than accident, resulting in a threesome of ‘Pro’ f/1.4 primes with highly desirable focal lengths, that don’t interrupt your creative flow when swapping between them.
Typical of Viltrox, the 35mm gives you a lot of bang per buck. Optical highlights include two Ultra Precision aspherical elements, three ED (Extra-low Dispersion) elements and four HR (High Refractive index) elements in a layout that comprises 16 elements in total, arranged in 12 groups. There’s an especially well-rounded 11-blade aperture diaphragm and HD Nano multi-layer coatings, the overall aim being to deliver ‘Pro-grade’ image quality.
Build quality is similarly high-end, with a sturdy metal barrel and mounting plate that feature a comprehensive set of weather-seals and a fluorine coating on the front element. The same applies to pro/enthusiast-grade handling characteristics, including a dedicated aperture control ring with a click/de-click switch, a customizable function button and an AF/MF focus mode switch. Autofocus itself is courtesy of a fast and virtually silent Hyper VCM (voice-coil motor) system, going one step beyond the more standard linear stepping motor.
Although new, the Pro isn’t the only Viltrox 35mm party in town. We’ve been previously impressed by the compact, lightweight and budget-friendly Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.8 Evo II, as well as the top-end and super-fast Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.2 Lab, both of which are also available in Nikon Z and Sony E-mount options. The new Pro prime sits between these two lenses in the line-up, both in terms of size and weight as well as price.
And speaking of price, the AF 35mm f/1.4 Pro launches at $829 / £739 / AU$1,299. The price tag is a bit weightier than for the Viltrox AF 50mm f/1.4 Pro at $549 / £525 / AU$889, or the Viltrox AF 85mm f/1.4 Pro at $598 / £569 / AU$999, but the 35mm still looks potentially very good value for money nonetheless.
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Matthew Richards is a photographer and journalist who has spent years using and reviewing all manner of photo gear. He is Digital Camera World's principal lens reviewer – and has tested more primes and zooms than most people have had hot dinners!
His expertise with equipment doesn’t end there, though. He is also an encyclopedia when it comes to all manner of cameras, camera holsters and bags, flashguns, tripods and heads, printers, papers and inks, and just about anything imaging-related.
In an earlier life he was a broadcast engineer at the BBC, as well as a former editor of PC Guide.
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