Everyone needs a "secret weapon" lens in their camera bag for when they really want to get creative. And my favorite lens for creating special effects in-camera is currently on sale in the Black Friday camera deals.

Right now the Lensbaby Spark 2.0 is just $149.96 in the US (a $49.99 saving) and as little as £135 in the UK (a £45 discount). So, what can this kooky little lens do for you – and how does it work?

Well, as with many of the best Lensbaby lenses, the Lensbaby Spark 2.0 (review here) offers selective focus. But rather than the lens imposing that spot of focus for you, the Spark 2.0 enables you to choose where it lands. It comes with a Sweet 50 (a 50mm f/2.5) Optic, which gives you results that look something like this:

(Image credit: James Artaius)

The lens itself has an accordion-style design so that, with it mounted on the front of your camera, you can use your fingers to squeeze (to focus) and point (to move the focal plane) the literal sweet spot.

Everything around it will be rendered varying degrees of streaky, smeary buttery blur, depending on your chosen aperture. It sounds a bit mad, but think of it like manual focus using a squishy spring instead of a focus ring.

Here's a video I shot while using the lens to give you an idea of what happens as you squeeze it in and tilt it around the frame – you can see the spot of focus moving in and out while the plane moves all over the place, enabling you to pinpoint exactly where you want the effect:

This definitely isn't an everyday lens, or one that should be overused, as its characteristics are so distinctive. And of course, the effect doesn't have to be this pronounced; dial down the aperture and you get a much more subtle look. But hopefully this illustrates what's possible!

I always bring this with me on portrait shoots for a couple of fun shots at the end of a sitting. But it's also great for other genres of photography because you can swap the Sweet 50 Optic for any of the other modules in the Lensbaby range – giving you a choice of focal lengths and creative effects.

The Lensbaby Spark 2.0 is available in just about every mount, including Canon EF and RF, Nikon F and Z, Sony E, Fujifilm X, Micro Four Thirds and even Pentax K!

The Lensbaby Spark on a Canon EOS R5 – this ain't your daddy's nifty fifty! (Image credit: James Artaius)

🇺🇸 Deal

Save 25% ($49.99) Lensbaby Spark 2.0 + Sweet 50 Optic: was $199.95 now $149.96 at BHPhoto The Lensbaby Spark 2.0, which comes with a 50mm f/2.5 optic, is one of the most creative lenses you can buy – it enables you to create in-camera selective focus and blur that's almost impossible to recreate in post production! It's also one of the most purely fun lenses I've ever used, and makes shooting an absolute blast.

🇬🇧 Deal

You might also like…

Take a look at the best Lensbaby and Lomography lenses, and if you want to be a little less radical check out the best 50mm lenses for a traditional nifty fifty!