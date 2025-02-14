Tokina announces its first wide-angle lens for Fujifilm X-mount cameras

Tokina has announced its first-ever wide angle zoom lens for Fujifilm X-mount cameras. The atx-m 11-18mm F2.8 X joins Tokina's existing 23mm, 33mm and 56mm X-mount autofocus lenses, and appears to be a mount conversion of its existing E-mount 11-18mm APS-C lens - we've already reviewed this version, and rather like it.

The lens features a constant f/2.8 aperture, 9-blade diaphragm, and a full-frame-equivalent focal range of 16.5-27mm. Tokina is claiming image quality will have impressive resolution, high contrast and low distortion, as well as low light fall-off.

(Image credit: Tokina)

The 13-element optical stack is divided into 11 groups, with high-grade optics including 2 aspherical and 2 super low-dispersion glass elements to suppress chromatic aberrations. Elements including the front glass are multi-coated with Tokinaʼs "original blend formula" to minimize ghosting and flare.

Measuring 74.4 x 74.4mm and weighing in at 320g, the atx-m 11-18mm is both compact and lightweight, making it ideal for travel, especially when paired with a standard zoom or superzoom lens. The lens can focus down to just 19cm at its minimum focal length and 30cm when set to 18mm, enabling creative wide-angle images with perspective effects.

A sample image taken using the atx-m 11-18mm F2.8 X. Photographer: Michael Lax (Image credit: Tokina)

Tokina promises that the lens is fully compatible with Fujifilm cameras, including image stabilization, focussing modes, eye detection and optical corrections. The atx-m 11-18mm incorporates stepping motor autofocus which Tokina claims will be silent, and this is coupled with a lens position sensor for fast and precise auto focusing operations, whether you're shooting stills or video. Finally, the lens features a USB port at the rear for applying firmware updates, though curiously this is an older Micro-B port, rather than Type-C.

The Tokina atx-m 11-18mm F2.8 X will be available to buy from March 14th, priced at $699.00 / £689. For context, that's less than half the price of Fujifilm's closest rival lens - the XF 8-16mm f/2.8 R LM WR - which although wider than the Tokina, is Fujifilm's only f/2.8 ultra-wide zoom.