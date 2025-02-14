Tokina announces its first wide-angle lens for Fujifilm X-mount cameras
And it'll be less than half the price of Fujifilm's closest equivalent lens
Tokina has announced its first-ever wide angle zoom lens for Fujifilm X-mount cameras. The atx-m 11-18mm F2.8 X joins Tokina's existing 23mm, 33mm and 56mm X-mount autofocus lenses, and appears to be a mount conversion of its existing E-mount 11-18mm APS-C lens - we've already reviewed this version, and rather like it.
The lens features a constant f/2.8 aperture, 9-blade diaphragm, and a full-frame-equivalent focal range of 16.5-27mm. Tokina is claiming image quality will have impressive resolution, high contrast and low distortion, as well as low light fall-off.
The 13-element optical stack is divided into 11 groups, with high-grade optics including 2 aspherical and 2 super low-dispersion glass elements to suppress chromatic aberrations. Elements including the front glass are multi-coated with Tokinaʼs "original blend formula" to minimize ghosting and flare.
Measuring 74.4 x 74.4mm and weighing in at 320g, the atx-m 11-18mm is both compact and lightweight, making it ideal for travel, especially when paired with a standard zoom or superzoom lens. The lens can focus down to just 19cm at its minimum focal length and 30cm when set to 18mm, enabling creative wide-angle images with perspective effects.
Tokina promises that the lens is fully compatible with Fujifilm cameras, including image stabilization, focussing modes, eye detection and optical corrections. The atx-m 11-18mm incorporates stepping motor autofocus which Tokina claims will be silent, and this is coupled with a lens position sensor for fast and precise auto focusing operations, whether you're shooting stills or video. Finally, the lens features a USB port at the rear for applying firmware updates, though curiously this is an older Micro-B port, rather than Type-C.
The Tokina atx-m 11-18mm F2.8 X will be available to buy from March 14th, priced at $699.00 / £689. For context, that's less than half the price of Fujifilm's closest rival lens - the XF 8-16mm f/2.8 R LM WR - which although wider than the Tokina, is Fujifilm's only f/2.8 ultra-wide zoom.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.