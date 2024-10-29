Lens with "world’s first variable-shaped aperture" announced… boring bokeh begone!

SG-Image launches trio of lenses including one that can transform bokeh into a variety of shapes

SG-image 50mm f/1.8 Funtom, showing four variable aperture shapes and two sample images
It looks like the SG-image 50mm f/1.8 Funtom will allow you to transform bokeh into snowflake, star, oval and heart shapes (Image credit: E&I Creation Co / SG-image / Digital Camera World)

E&I Creation Co has announced the SG-image 50mm f/1.8 Funtom, calling it: "An innovative interchangeable lens featuring the world's first* variable-shape aperture, which allows you to change the shape of the bokeh."

Images show four aperture shapes: a snowflake, heart, oval and star, used to modify the bokeh produced when shooting with the lens. The term "variable-shape aperture," suggests that these shapes can be seamlessly changed on the fly, but detailed specs are thin on the ground.

