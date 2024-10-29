Lens with "world’s first variable-shaped aperture" announced… boring bokeh begone!

It looks like the SG-image 50mm f/1.8 Funtom will allow you to transform bokeh into snowflake, star, oval and heart shapes

E&I Creation Co has announced the SG-image 50mm f/1.8 Funtom, calling it: "An innovative interchangeable lens featuring the world's first* variable-shape aperture, which allows you to change the shape of the bokeh."

Images show four aperture shapes: a snowflake, heart, oval and star, used to modify the bokeh produced when shooting with the lens. The term "variable-shape aperture," suggests that these shapes can be seamlessly changed on the fly, but detailed specs are thin on the ground.

Although this playful little lens won't be for everyone, it certainly looks like a lot of fun. However, it's worth mentioning that you can customize the shape of your out-of-focus highlights at home using a fast prime and some sugar paper to get similar effects.

The 50mm f/1.8 Funtom will be available in Nikon Z, Sony E, Canon RF/EF-M, Fujifilm X, Micro Four Thirds and L-mount.

The SG-image AF 55mm f/1.8 and 18mm f/6.3 Body Cap Lens. The latter looks extremely thin indeed! (Image credit: E&I Creation Co / SG-image / Digital Camera World)

Announced alongside the 50mm f/1.8 Funtom is the SG-image AF 55mm f/1.8 and 18mm f/6.3 Body Cap Lens. The former is an altogether more traditional lens, boasting autofocus and will be available in Sony E, Nikon Z, Fujifilm X mounts.

The latter is a curious little optic, that's said to be an, "ultra-compact, lightweight body cap lens with a built-in lens cap for everyday use." The image (above) certainly confirms that it's ultra-compact. The little lens will be available in Nikon Z, Sony E, Fujifilm X and Micro Four Thirds.

SonyAlphaRumors shed more light on the SG-image AF 55mm f/1.8, reporting it will include a 9-bladed aperture, 10 elements in eight groups, a stepping motor, a minimum focus distance of 0.6m, an aperture range of f/1.8 to f/16 and a weight of 365g.

The website also reported the lens will be priced at CN¥899, which roughly converts to $125 / £97. At the time of writing, additional pricing is not available.

