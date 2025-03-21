The L-Mount mirrorless camera system has a new member – and the first lens Sirui is bringing to the L-Mount family is this prime

The L-Mount Alliance has a new member – on March 20, lens company Sirui joined the ecosystem as the ninth brand in the group. The move means that L-Mount shooters will soon have even more optics to choose from, and Sirui has already teased the lens that’s coming first to the L-Mount.

The first lens that Sirui will launch in the L-Mount format is the Aurora 85mm f/1.4, a full-frame lens geared towards portraits. Sirui’s membership inside the L-Mount means the autofocus lens will be a first-party lens, rather than a third-party lens choice. The lens is one of the brand’s first with an autofocus motor, with the light 504g weight and $499 / £456 / AU$763 list price being key selling points for the existing lens available in Nikon Z, Sony E and Fujifilm X mounts.

Sirui didn’t indicate when the L-Mount Aurora 85mm f/1.4 will be available but said that more lenses will follow before the year is done.

Sirui is known for its stills lenses as well as its wide range of cinema lenses, which should pair well with the cameras from Blackmagic, another member of the L-Mount Alliance.

“The first Sirui autofocus lens to be offered in L-mount will be the full-frame Aurora 85mm f1.4,” the company wrote in a Facebook post. “This will be joined by other Sirui AF lenses later in the year. This will provide owners of L-mount cameras like the Panasonic LUMIX S5X II and S1R II, DJI Ronin 4D and Blackmagic PXYIS, and Pocket Cinema Camera 6K with exciting new lens options.”

The L-Mount Alliance, formed in 2018, is an agreement between multiple camera brands that allows cameras and lenses from multiple brands to work together as first-party lenses without adapters, all using the L-Mount originally designed by Leica. The group also includes Sigma, Panasonic, DJI, Samyang, Blackmagic Design, and Astrodesign, in addition to Leitz and Leica.

