Wait, a 24-70mm f/2.8 for $900 with a hidden coupon? These Sigma lens deals are hard to pass up

Sigma's holiday sales bring workhorse lenses to under $1000 and even some primes under $300
One of the biggest ways to save cash when building out a camera kit is to consider well-reviewed optics from third party brands. With its excellent Art line reputation, Sigma is one of those brands – and its lenses are discounted even further for its end-of-the-year sales. E-Mount shooters can even find a $100 automatic coupon at Adorama beyond Sigma's advertised discount for one of our favorite 24-70mm f/2.8 lenses.
The discounts range from full frame 24-70mm f/2.8 workhorses for around $1,000 to crop sensor mirrorless primes for $300. But what I really love about Sigma's end of the year sale besides the deals is that the company isn't being sneaky about how long the prices will last. Sigma says that its lens sale will end on January 12, 2025. Besides taking out the guesswork of the best time to by, the extended sale means photographers can finish up their Christmas shopping and still have time to buy something for themselves after the New Year.
I browsed through the Sigma lens deals to find the steepest discounts on the best lenses. The Digital Camera World reviews team has given all of these lenses a 4.5 star or higher rating, plus they are all at least $100 off. The best deals are for full frame L-Mount shooters, as well as Sony full-frame bodies, but there are a few great deals for APS-C cameras as well.
Major retailers like B&H and Adorama seem to be matching or even beating the price at Sigma's online store currently. But if those retailer discounts disappear before January 12, most lenses can be picked up discounted directly from Sigma. As you shop, make sure to select the box for your lens mount, as may Sigma lenses come in more than one mount option.
Sigma L-Mount and E-Mount zoom lens deals
Workhorse 24-70mm f/2.8 lenses typically cost upwards of $2K. But the Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Art II is currently discounted to $1,099, plus the Sony E-Mount variant also has a $100 off coupon at Adorama. Sigma isn't advertising the coupon price at all, so that extra $100 off may disappear before the end of Sigma's sale dates. (Sadly, the L-Mount version doesn't appear to have the same coupon, making it $1,089).
The Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Art II earned a five-star rating in our review for a fast autofocus and excellent build.
Buy this lens if you want an affordable but excellent workhorse zoom. Skip it if you need image stabilization.
The counterpart to the 24-70mm, the Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG DN OS Sports brings a telephoto workhorse reach for the L-Mount and E-Mount at a much more palatable price point than similar optics.
In our Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 Sports review, we gave the lens a 4.5 star ranking for its stellar image quality and build, docking the lens for minor issues like a fiddly tripod collar.
Buy this lens if you want a fast standard telephoto with a great build; skip it if you're looking for excellent close up magnification.
For E-Mount and L-Mount shooters that need a big reach for sports or wildlife, this Sigma 150-600mm is well worth considering and is currently more than $200 off. We gave the Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG DN Sports five stars and it's currently at the top of our list of the best 150-600mm lenses.
Buy this lens if you want a long zoom with excellent images at a good price. Skip this lens if you need something lightweight.
Discounted ultra-bright Sigma Art primes
Available for the Leica L mount, this prime lens delivers a standard wide view but with a much brighter aperture than a zoom lens. We gave the Sigma 24mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art lens five stars for its superb image quality and value.
Buy this lens if you want a wide, bright and compact lens with great image quality. Skip this lens if you want to shoot in the rain or shoot video.
An excellent lens for portraiture as well as macro shots, we gave the Sigma 105mm f/28 DG DN Macro five stars in our review. The lens delivers excellent sharpness without a terrible price point and is currently discounted by $100 to $120 depending on whether you need E-Mount or L-Mount.
Buy this lens if you want a sharp macro or portrait prime; skip this lens if you want in-lens stabilization.
Sigma lens deals for APS-C and Micro Four Thirds mirrorless cameras
Designed as an optic similar to those 24-70mm f/2.8 workhorses but for crop sensors, this Sigma zoom wins big points for its bright aperture, versatile range, and affordable price point. In our Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN Contemporary review, we called it a "pocket powerhouse." It's available for a wide range of crop sensor cameras, including Canon RF, Fujifilm X, Sony E, and L-Mount, though the E-Mount has the biggest discount.
Buy it if you want something bright, versatile and portable; skip it if you're picky about fringing and sharpness.
Equivalent to a 45mm lens, this Sigma prime offers a bright aperture with a very natural looking focal length. Available for Fujifilm X, Nikon Z, Canon RF, Leica L, Sony E and Micro Four Thirds, we gave the lens high marks for image quality and price in our Sigma 30mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary review. Note, however, that the discount depends on the mount, and the new RF mount is regular price.
Buy this lens if you want a quality prime for under $300; skip this if you want weather-sealing and stabilization.
