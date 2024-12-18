Wait, a 24-70mm f/2.8 for $900 with a hidden coupon? These Sigma lens deals are hard to pass up

One of the biggest ways to save cash when building out a camera kit is to consider well-reviewed optics from third party brands. With its excellent Art line reputation, Sigma is one of those brands – and its lenses are discounted even further for its end-of-the-year sales. E-Mount shooters can even find a $100 automatic coupon at Adorama beyond Sigma's advertised discount for one of our favorite 24-70mm f/2.8 lenses.

The discounts range from full frame 24-70mm f/2.8 workhorses for around $1,000 to crop sensor mirrorless primes for $300. But what I really love about Sigma's end of the year sale besides the deals is that the company isn't being sneaky about how long the prices will last. Sigma says that its lens sale will end on January 12, 2025. Besides taking out the guesswork of the best time to by, the extended sale means photographers can finish up their Christmas shopping and still have time to buy something for themselves after the New Year.

I browsed through the Sigma lens deals to find the steepest discounts on the best lenses. The Digital Camera World reviews team has given all of these lenses a 4.5 star or higher rating, plus they are all at least $100 off. The best deals are for full frame L-Mount shooters, as well as Sony full-frame bodies, but there are a few great deals for APS-C cameras as well.

Major retailers like B&H and Adorama seem to be matching or even beating the price at Sigma's online store currently. But if those retailer discounts disappear before January 12, most lenses can be picked up discounted directly from Sigma. As you shop, make sure to select the box for your lens mount, as may Sigma lenses come in more than one mount option.

Sigma L-Mount and E-Mount zoom lens deals

The Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 Art II series lens is discounted to $999 to $1,090, depending on what mount you need (Image credit: Sigma)

Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG DN OS Sports: was $1,499 now $1,369 at BHPhoto The counterpart to the 24-70mm, the Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG DN OS Sports brings a telephoto workhorse reach for the L-Mount and E-Mount at a much more palatable price point than similar optics. In our Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 Sports review, we gave the lens a 4.5 star ranking for its stellar image quality and build, docking the lens for minor issues like a fiddly tripod collar. Buy this lens if you want a fast standard telephoto with a great build; skip it if you're looking for excellent close up magnification.

Discounted ultra-bright Sigma Art primes

The Sigma 105mm Macro is among the discounted lenses (Image credit: Future)

Sigma lens deals for APS-C and Micro Four Thirds mirrorless cameras

The Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN is pictured attached to a Sony crop sensor body (Image credit: Sigma)

Sigma 30mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary: was $364 now $259 at BHPhoto Equivalent to a 45mm lens, this Sigma prime offers a bright aperture with a very natural looking focal length. Available for Fujifilm X, Nikon Z, Canon RF, Leica L, Sony E and Micro Four Thirds, we gave the lens high marks for image quality and price in our Sigma 30mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary review. Note, however, that the discount depends on the mount, and the new RF mount is regular price. Buy this lens if you want a quality prime for under $300; skip this if you want weather-sealing and stabilization.

