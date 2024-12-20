Sigma just issued a recall for a popular Art lens, offering a free fix for lenses affected by an autofocus issue

Sigma has uncovered an autofocus glitch on some serial numbers of the Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN II Art lens. On Thursday, December 19, Sigma Global issued a statement and apologized for the error, offering a free fix from Sigma Service Centers for affected optics. The statement follows just days after offering a free fix for some Fp cameras experiencing a battery issue.

Sigma says that some 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN II Art lenses may be unable to focus to infinity when the zoom is set to the widest view. Some of these affected lenses may also experience reduced focusing accuracy, the company said. Launched earlier this year, the fast standard zoom is available for Sony and L-mount full-frame mirrorless cameras. This Mark II version upgraded the autofocus speed and reduced the weight of the earlier version of the lens. The lens retails for $1,200 / £1,179 / AU$1,917.

To correct the glitch, Sigma will adjust the focus position of the affected lenses for free from Sigma service centers. The company stressed that the issue only occurs with certain lenses with particular serial numbers.

Owners of the lens can type in the lens serial number into Sigma’s page to find if their optic is affected. Those with lenses that fall among those serial numbers are asked to contact their local Sigma Service Station to get the lens’ focus adjusted free of charge.

“We deeply apologize for the inconvenience caused to our customers and all concerned parties,” the company’s statement reads. “We kindly ask for your continued support of our company and products in the future.”

The recall comes shortly after Sigma issued a recall for some Fp camera bodies. The company said that some Fp bodies manufactured since August of 2024 drain the battery faster than expected, even when the camera is switched off. While affected users can send the camera to a Sigma Service Center, the company said that it would release a software update in December that would also correct the issue. Sigma Fp users can type the camera’s serial number into Sigma’s webpage to find if their model is affected.

