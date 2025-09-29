Sixteen-year-old Anwen from South Wales, in the United Kingdom, won a bunch of Canon photo kit and got her photo printed on the front cover of The Week Junior Science+Nature magazine.

Her capture, titled Golden Hour, shows a puffin bathed in golden light, its beak brimming with sand eels.

"I had been dreaming of a photo of a puffin during golden hour ever since I started wildlife photography," said Anwen, "and this evening I was able to capture my vision."

Anwen's photo, plus the 9 other winning shots, will be exhibited at The Photography & Video Show in March 2026, where the young photographers' work will go on public display alongside prize-winning images from professionals.

Looking Down by Cole (age 8) (Image credit: © Cole / Scavenger Hunt Photo Contest)

This year's Scavenger Hunt Photo Contest saw young photographers across the UK turn their lenses to focus on beauty in the natural world.

Readers were challenged to track down ten natural treasures, and get creative with a camera.

The result was over 1,000 breathtaking photos that show wild spaces through young eyes. From these, the judging panel selected two top prizewinners and eight runners-up.

Wandering Souls by Eilan (age 11) (Image credit: © Eilan / Scavenger Hunt Photo Contest)

Competition partner Canon is helping the young photographers take their skills to the next level. The first- and second-prize winners each receive over £1,000 (around $1,340 / AU$2,050) of Canon photography kit, including a Canon EOS R50 Camera Creator Kit and Canon Selphy CP1500 printer, plus a backpack kit.

Wildlife photographer, Canon Ambassador and Scavenger Hunt Photo Contest judge Ellie Rothnie, said of the winning photo:

"This very accomplished picture captures a classic puffin moment in a beautiful light – and it’s no easy feat.

"When adults are feeding chicks, they come in from the sea with sand eels and head straight to the burrow – they don't hang about.

"The shot shows technical mastery in the exposure and detail, and the golden tones make it a truly special image.”

Female Tawny Owl in Blue Hour by Jack (age 13) (Image credit: © Jack / Scavenger Hunt Photo Contest)

Ellie added that the entries to this year’s Scavenger Hunt Photo Contest were "extraordinary".

"It’s amazing to see so many young people engage with nature and take wonderful images. This competition is truly inspirational, a fantastic showcase for curiosity, creativity and nature photography."

'Nymphaea Nouchali' by Aafiyah (age 15) (Image credit: © Aafiyah / Scavenger Hunt Photo Contest)

Dan Green, editor of The Week Junior Science+Nature, said: "Every year, I am staggered to see so much creativity and passion for nature from young people.

"Every photo is a mini-adventure that tells its own story of discovery and wonder, and Anwen's puffin is an absolutely fabulous cover shot. It's an absolute privilege to run this competition."

You can see all the winning photos in the issue 92 (October) of Science+Nature, which is on sale now until October 09.

(Image credit: Future)

See the winning photos at The Photography & Video Show

(Image credit: Future)

The Photography & Video Show returns to the NEC (National Exhibition Centre) Birmingham, UK, from Saturday 14 March to Tuesday 17 March 2026.

A celebration of the still and moving image, it's a must for all photography fans and features a wide range of speakers, workshops and activities – plus, it's the best way to see all the latest cameras, lenses and accessories under one roof.

Further details will be released in due course, so keep checking back to Digital Camera World or visit The Photography & Video Show website.

(Image credit: Niall Hampton / Future)

