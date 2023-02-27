This 50mm f/1.0 lens is the fastest glass for Canon RF

Legacy lens maker Cosina is launching a new super-fast lens for the Canon RF mount under its Voigtlander brand – the NOKTON 50mm f/1.0 Aspherical. With a staggering aperture of f/1.0, it is just wide enough to squeak onto our list of the fastest lenses ever (opens in new tab).

Previously, the fastest lens for Canon RF shooters has been the eye-wateringly expensive Canon RF 50mm f/1.2L USM (opens in new tab), so it is very exciting to have a new, hopefully more affordable, and much more compact option for those who want the most extreme depth of field and bokeh.

Canon has not made its own lens this fast since the EF 50mm f/1.0L USM, released in September 1989. And although there have been rumblings (opens in new tab) that Canon might be preparing to launch an RF 60mm lens with a super-fast f/1.0 aperture, this is still just a very early speculation, so for the time being will have to make good with third-party glass. Although Canon is not making this easy by locking down its lens mount (opens in new tab) to outside development.

Voigtlander lenses are very well respected amongst photographers who enjoy manual focus lenses with vintage styling, especially for classic rangefinder cameras. Cocina has been in the business for over sixty-four years perfecting its lensmaking techniques. Cosina NOKTON lenses are typically very well built with a solid metal lens construction akin to those you would find on classic film cameras or today's premium cameras from companies like Leica.

Exhibited at last week's CP+ (opens in new tab) trade expo, the NOKTON 50mm f/1.0 Aspherical for RF mount, will be manual focus only but will include electrical contacts to communicate with EOS R series cameras for capturing relevant EXIF data for use in organizing images. The aperture is also manually controlled by an aperture ring on the lens, and Cosina has included focus markings on the lens barrel for guided manual focusing.

The NOKTON 50mm f/1.0 Aspherical lens has nine elements in seven groups, as well as a twelve-bladed aperture offering smooth focus fall-off and rounded bokeh balls, with the aperture ranging from f/1 to f/16. The lens measures 64mm in length and 79.3mm in diameter and it weighs 650g, the lens will also feature a front filter thread with a size of 67mm.

