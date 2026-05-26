Motorsport photographer wins Ferrari competition mixing her mirrorless camera and DSLR lenses with creative techniques

Motorsport photographer takes the spotlight in Ferrari UK's photography competition, combining a mirrorless body with DSLR lenses and a creative approach

Motorsport photography is one of the most technically demanding genres, often leaving little room for experimentation. But photographer Ellie Majumdar stood out by combining technical precision with creative angles and techniques.

Following three intense days of trackside photography tuition at the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK event at Silverstone, Ferrari UK has announced Majumdar as the first winner of its Motorsport Photography Competition.

Majumdar impressed the judging panel with her creative approach to motorsport photography. The judges praised her willingness to experiment with new ideas and techniques to create more dynamic and impactful images – all while shooting with a mirrorless camera and DSLR lenses.

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Ferrari UK Motorsport Photography Champion 2026

Shot at 1/200sec, f/4, ISO 640 on the Canon EOS R6 and EF 24-105mm f/4L IS II USM (Image credit: Ellie Majumdar)

Majumdar shoots with the Canon EOS R6, paired with DSLR telephoto lenses, such as the EF 24-105mm f/4L IS II USM and EF 100-400 f/4.5-5.6L IS II USM – using a Canon EF-EOS R lens mount adapter to use DSLR lenses on the mirrorless full-frame camera body.

Majumdar explains, "The competition has been a great opportunity to meet with and talk to other photographers, while also pushing ourselves to do our best.

"I've wanted to succeed in the industry for a long time and, while the journey has been long, this win has been a fantastic reminder that I’m on the right track."

As the competition winner, Majumdar will join the Ferrari UK social media team at the Ferrari Finali Mondiali at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya from November 19-22. She also receives one year's membership of the Guild of Motoring Writers – the world's largest association of automotive editorial professionals.

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Shot at 1/4000sec, f/4, ISO 400 on the Canon EOS R6 with EF 24-105mm f/4L IS II USM (Image credit: Ellie Majumdar)

This is the first year Ferrari UK has run the competition. For details of next year's event, aspiring motorsport photographers should keep an eye on Ferrari UK's social media channels.

Find more information on the Guild of Motoring Writers and its support for automotive photographers on the GMOW website.

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