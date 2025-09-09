Canon RF 24-105mm f/4 drops to lowest-ever price – just £975

The Canon RF 24-105mm f4 L IS USM has long been one of the most versatile lenses in Canon’s mirrorless lineup, and today it has hit its lowest ever price on Amazon. Normally retailing at £1,389.99, it’s now available for just £975 – a massive saving of £414.99. For anyone looking to add a professional-grade zoom lens to their kit, this deal is hard to ignore.

This lens has become something of a go-to option for Canon EOS R users thanks to its mix of flexibility and performance. Covering everything from wide landscapes to flattering portraits, it makes an excellent travel lens and a workhorse for everyday shooting. The constant f4 aperture ensures consistent exposure across the entire zoom range, while the optical image stabilisation makes it easier to shoot handheld, even in low light.

As part of Canon’s premium L-series, the build quality is exactly what you’d expect – weather-sealed, durable, and ready to take on whatever conditions you find yourself in. Autofocus performance is also fast, silent, and reliable, thanks to Canon’s USM motor, which is ideal for both stills and video shooters. This makes the 24-105mm a true all-rounder that can handle a variety of shooting situations without compromise.

At under £1,000, this lens represents tremendous value for money. Lenses are often a longer-term investment than camera bodies, and picking up an L-series zoom at this price point is an opportunity worth jumping on. Whether you’re upgrading from a kit lens or adding to an established collection, the savings here make it the right time to buy.

Canon RF shooters have often debated between the f/4 and f/2.8 zoom options, with the faster aperture lenses commanding a much higher price tag. The 24-105mm strikes a balance between performance, portability, and cost, which makes it the perfect choice for photographers who want professional results without the extra weight and expense of the f/2.8.

This deal won’t hang around for long, and at £975 it’s a genuine bargain for a lens that rarely sees such a deep discount. If you’ve been holding off on expanding your Canon RF kit, this is the moment to make the leap and secure one of the most dependable lenses in the system at its lowest-ever price.