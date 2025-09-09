Canon RF 24-105mm f/4 drops to lowest-ever price – just £975
Unmissable lens deal: Canon RF 24-105mm f4L standard zoom discounted by over £400
The Canon RF 24-105mm f4 L IS USM has long been one of the most versatile lenses in Canon’s mirrorless lineup, and today it has hit its lowest ever price on Amazon. Normally retailing at £1,389.99, it’s now available for just £975 – a massive saving of £414.99. For anyone looking to add a professional-grade zoom lens to their kit, this deal is hard to ignore.
The Canon RF 24-105mm f4 L IS USM is a versatile, professional-grade zoom lens that delivers sharp image quality, fast autofocus, and reliable stabilisation for everyday shooting.
This lens has become something of a go-to option for Canon EOS R users thanks to its mix of flexibility and performance. Covering everything from wide landscapes to flattering portraits, it makes an excellent travel lens and a workhorse for everyday shooting. The constant f4 aperture ensures consistent exposure across the entire zoom range, while the optical image stabilisation makes it easier to shoot handheld, even in low light.
As part of Canon’s premium L-series, the build quality is exactly what you’d expect – weather-sealed, durable, and ready to take on whatever conditions you find yourself in. Autofocus performance is also fast, silent, and reliable, thanks to Canon’s USM motor, which is ideal for both stills and video shooters. This makes the 24-105mm a true all-rounder that can handle a variety of shooting situations without compromise.
At under £1,000, this lens represents tremendous value for money. Lenses are often a longer-term investment than camera bodies, and picking up an L-series zoom at this price point is an opportunity worth jumping on. Whether you’re upgrading from a kit lens or adding to an established collection, the savings here make it the right time to buy.
Canon RF shooters have often debated between the f/4 and f/2.8 zoom options, with the faster aperture lenses commanding a much higher price tag. The 24-105mm strikes a balance between performance, portability, and cost, which makes it the perfect choice for photographers who want professional results without the extra weight and expense of the f/2.8.
This deal won’t hang around for long, and at £975 it’s a genuine bargain for a lens that rarely sees such a deep discount. If you’ve been holding off on expanding your Canon RF kit, this is the moment to make the leap and secure one of the most dependable lenses in the system at its lowest-ever price.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
