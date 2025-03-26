Canon launches a cheap compact lens geared towards video – with a new feature it has never offered before

The Canon RF-S 14-30mm f/4-6.3 IS STM PZ is the first in the series to include power zoom

The Canon RF-S 14-30mm f/4-6.3 IS STM PZ against a white background
(Image credit: Canon)

Canon just strengthened its video lineup with the new compact Canon R50 V – and with it comes a new lens geared towards entry-level video and content creation. The Canon RF-S 14-30mm f/4-6.3 IS STM PZ is the first of Canon’s RF lenses to integrate power zoom.

Power zoom is an electronic zoom feature that opens up additional tools for video creators, including the ability to adjust the speed of the zoom while recording. That power zoom is controlled using a custom control ring that, unlike a traditional lens ring, doesn’t fully rotate completely around the lens but twists partway to the right or left to zoom in or out.

While Canon has power zoom adapters for its expensive full-frame L-series power zooms, the new RF-S 14-30mm lens is the first in the RF line to offer the feature without external accessories, joining competitors like the Nikon Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ and the Sony E PZ 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS.

Canon says the 14-30mm PZ lens is also equipped with cinema-style autofocus, capable of focusing as close as 0.15m or 9.4 inches from the front of the lens, which isn’t macro material but allows for close shots when recording product reviews and demos.

The lens uses two nano USM motors for autofocus. Available as a kit lens to the newly announced R50 V, the lens also has up to 5 stops of stabilization that the new camera body lacks.

Image 1 of 3
The Canon RF-S 14-30mm f/4-6.3 IS STM PZ against a white background
(Image credit: Canon)

The lens is designed with ten elements in nine groups, which includes one ultra-low dispersion lens and two plastic-molded aspheric lenses, and Canon’s Super Spectra Coating. The lens measures 62mm / 2.4 long and weighs 181 g / 6.3 oz.

Designed to pair with the new R50 V as a kit lens, the optic’s stand-alone price similarly sits at a more budget-friendly tier. The lens lists for $329.99 / £379.99 / AU$579, and is expected to be available in July – although it ships earlier when paired in a kit with the new R50 V.

Canon announced the lens alongside the higher-end hybrid lens for both stills and video, the Canon RF 20mm f/1.4L VCM.

Hillary K. Grigonis
Hillary K. Grigonis
US Editor

With more than a decade of experience reviewing and writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer and more.

