Canon is working on 1.2x wide-angle super macro RF lenses – a new tier of high-end glass?

Canon introducing such a macro lens could be a big move – possibly the first of its kind

It looks like Canon is quietly working on something pretty exciting – and if you're a macro photographer, this one's definitely worth watching.

According to a recent patent application (2025-124117, as spotted by Canon Rumors), Canon appears to be developing wide-angle macro lenses for the RF mount that could deliver true 1.0x macro and even 1.2x super macro magnification, likely in the 21mm and 24mm range.

Yes, we already have a couple of wide-angle macro options in the RF lens lineup – the Canon RF 24mm f/1.8 IS STM and RF 35mm f/1.8 IS STM. But those max out at 0.5x magnification, which is great for everyday close-ups but falls short for true macro work.

This patent points to RF lenses with magnification that not only hits the 1.0x magnification mark but potentially goes beyond (like the RF 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS USM, which achieves 1.4x – but at a much longer focal length). And that's where things get really interesting.

Canon's 100mm RF macro lens goes beyond 1.0x magnification (all the way to 1.4x) but features a much longer focal length (Image credit: Canon)

Why is this patent so special?

Wide-angle macro lenses are rare – especially those with full-frame coverage, autofocus and image stabilization. Traditionally, macro lenses fall into the 50mm to 100mm range because that gives you more working distance and makes lighting easier.

But with a wide-angle macro lens like a 21mm or 24mm, you can get extraordinarily close to your subject while also capturing a lot of the surrounding environment. That combination opens up some daily creative possibilities, from detailed insect shots with lush backgrounds, to cinematic product photography, to immersive nature compositions where the context is just as compelling as the subject.

When we talk about 1.0x magnification, we're referring to "true macro" – where your subject appears life-size on the sensor. At 1.2x magnification we're moving into "super macro" territory – giving even more detail and scale, especially useful on today's high-resolution sensors.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That kind of performance in a wide-angle, full-frame RF lens with autofocus and IS (image stabilization) could be a first from any major camera brand.

Lenses, based on the complexity described in the patent (15 elements across 8 to 10 groups), are likely to sit above the current STM offerings in terms of quality. They may not be full-blown L-series glass, but they could very well represent a new tier of high-performance Canon macro lenses – something many RF shooters have been waiting for.

What the competition can offer

In terms of competition, Canon wouldn't just be catching up – it could be leading. Nikon, for example, offers the Z MC 50mm f/2.8, which is a true 1.0x macro, but it's not wide. Meanwhile, Laowa does offer a 15mm and a 25mm ultra-wide macro lens, but they're manual focus and cater more to niche use.

Canon introducing a full-featured, autofocus, stabilized, ultra-wide macro lens for full-frame mirrorless would be a big move – possibly the first of its kind in the RF mount ecosystem.

Now, it's important to remember that this is still just a patent. There's no official announcement, no release date, and no guarantee that it'll ever make it to production – but still, there could be a more advanced, creative-friendly macro option on the horizon.

Patent Application 2025-124117

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: J-Plat Pat) Focal length: 21.00

F-number: 2.80

Half angle of view: 43.60

Image height: 20.00

Lens total length: 116.37

Back focus distance: 17.14 (Image credit: J-Plat Pat) Focal length: 23.00

F-number: 2.80

Half angle of view: 38.35

Image height: 18.20

Lens total length: 89.33

Back focus distance: 12.51

You might like...

Browse the best macro lenses, the best Canon RF lenses, and the best camera for macro photography.