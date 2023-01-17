Sony just announced a killer lens – but it won't arrive till 2024

Sony has announced the development of the Sony 300mm f/2.8 GM OSS, which according to the manufacturer is one of the most requested lenses that is yet to make an appearance in its lineup.

Indeed, while the best Sony lenses (opens in new tab) comprise an impressive 70 first-party E-mount optics, the Sony 300mm f/2.8 GM OSS remains one of the main requests of indoor sports photographers, who currently are not best served by the Sony FE 400mm f/2.8 GM OSS and Sony FE 600mm f/4 GM OSS (opens in new tab), the two G Master telephoto prime lenses in Sony's lineup.

Courtside basketball photographers or rinkside hockey shooters require shorter focal lengths. These are available in popular zooms including the best 100-400mm lenses (opens in new tab), but a lot of photographers want the ease of use, image quality, and large apertures that telephoto primes provide.

Sony’s previous E-Mount lenses in its pro telephoto prime lineup have been fantastic, and we're sure that if the Sony 300mm f/2.8 GM OSS follows closely in these footsteps then it will be an essential bit of kit for sports and wildlife shooters.

Unfortunately there will be quite a wait to get your hands on the new glass, as the current estimate from Sony HQ is a release in the first half of 2024. So mark your calendars and get saving now; while we have no pricing information yet, if it's anything like Sony's other telephoto lenses, then it won't come cheap.

The Sony G Master telephoto lenses are renowned for their high image quality and exceptional performance in low light conditions. Due to the abnormally long wait we're facing for further details on this lens, we are expecting some new advanced optical designs, including new developments in aspherical elements and ED (extra-low dispersion) glass, which help reduce chromatic aberrations and improve image sharpness.

Sony has also hinted that the lens will be exceptionally compact and lightweight, so we can't wait to see what magic it might be able to perform here. As they say, all good things…

