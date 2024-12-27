12 lenses of Christmas: Nikon rewrites the superzoom rulebook

For each of the 12 days of Christmas, we'lll be looking back on the 12 months of 2024 – and all the lenses that every month brought. Today we're revisiting March…

We’d long been rightly impressed with the Nikon Z 24-200mm superzoom for the company’s mirrorless cameras, but March’s announcement of the new Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR really was something special.

This remarkable lens for full-frame cameras takes you all the way from a wide-angle perspective to super-telephoto reach, with just the flick of a wrist. It’s equally viable for use on Nikon’s DX (APS-C) format Z system bodies, on which it gives a spectacular ‘effective’ 42-600mm zoom range.

The Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR is ideal for travel photography, where you only want to take and carry a single lens, and for any other time you don’t want to swap between lenses on your camera body (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

One thing that’s necessarily lacking in the Nikon Z 28-400mm, however, is a fast aperture, which shrinks to f/8 at the long end. With a more standard zoom range, the Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 launched for the Nikon Z mount, following on from the existing Sony E-mount offering.

The Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 is an excellent lens that offers a more compact, lightweight and affordable alternative to ‘trinity’ standard zooms (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Speaking of speed, many photographers definitely wouldn’t class an f/2.8 lens as ‘fast’. Catering to Sony E and L-mount shooters, March saw the announcement of the truly speedy Sigma 50mm f/1.2 DG DN | Art. We’re used to Sigma’s Art lenses being quite chunky, but this one has a refreshingly compact and lightweight design – especially for an f/1.2 prime.

Weighing in at just 745g, the Sigma 50mm f/1.2 DG DN | Art is some 30 per cent lighter than the sibling Sigma 35mm f/1.2 DG DN | Art (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

On the subject of lightweight lenses, there was also the launch of the Yongnuo YN11mm f/1.8S DA DSM WL for APS-C format Sony E-mount cameras. Although very compact, it squeezes in not only an aperture control ring but also a wireless remote control facility, available via Yongnuo’s handy little controller, available separately or as part of a complete kit.

Going in the opposite direction, there was news that the fully manual Voigtländer Nokton 75mm f/1.5 Aspherical in Canon RF mount would be arriving the following month.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The APS-C format Yongnuo YN11mm f/1.8S DA DSM WL is available with a separate remote controller, ideal for transitioning between different focus distances (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Following on from the previous month’s medium format lens reviews, we tested the wide-angle Fujifilm GF 23mm f/4 R LM WR and the amazingly compact full-frame Panasonic Lumix S 100mm f/2.8 Macro lens. A real potpourri of lenses across all formats!

The Fujifilm GF 23mm f/4 R LM WR gives a wider-angle perspective than you might think. On a medium format body it has an ‘effective’ 18mm focal length in full-frame terms, with a 100° viewing angle (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

You may also like…

Check out the best Canon superzoom lenses and the best superzoom lenses for Nikon cameras,