Sigma 50mm F1.2 DG DN | ART announced in Sony E and L-Mount

By Rod Lawton
published

Sigma claims outstanding optical performance for both stills and video in a “lightweight” design

Sigma 50mm F1.2 DG DN | ART
(Image credit: Sigma)

Sigma has clearly pulled out all the stops with the 50mm F1.2 DG DN | ART, aiming to produce no-compromise optical quality in a classic ‘standard’ focal length for full frame cameras. It sees this lens being used for portraits with beautiful bokeh, low-light landscapes and travel shots.

For fans of premium quality primes, this could prove to be one of the best Sony E-mount lenses or, for Panasonic/Sigma/Leica uses, one of the best L-mount lenses for stills and video combined.

Sigma says the 50mm F1.2 DG DN | ART has a “lightweight” design, but these things are relative. At 745g it is 30% lighter than the Sigma 35mm F1.2 DG DN | ART, despite having a longer focal length and the same maximum aperture. This is still a pretty hefty lens, and the included petal-shaped lens hood looks larger still, but it does look remarkably compact for a full frame f/1.2, especially with these specifications.

The optical design includes no fewer than 17 elements in 12 groups, including 4 aspherical elements. This complex design corrects spherical aberration, sagittal coma flare, axial chromatic aberration and what Sigma calls “double-line bokeh”, not just for edge to edge sharpness but also for the best possible blur – helped along by a 13-blade diaphragm mechanism.

The Sigma 50mm F1.2 DG DN | ART incorporates dual HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) AF motors, driving a dedicated floating focus group designed to improve short range performance. The AF is designed for fast and silent performance both for stills and video, and this lens also features “heavily suppressed” focus breathing. 

(Image credit: Sigma)

Sigma 50mm F1.2 DG DN | ART specifications

Lens construction: 17 elements in 12groups (4 aspherical elements) Number of diaphragm blades: 13 (rounded diaphragm)
Minimum aperture: F16
Minimum focusing distance: 40cm
Maximum magnification ratio: 1:6.2
Filter size: 72mm
Dimensions (max diameter x length): 81.0mm x 108.8mm Weight: 745g

The new lens also has a physical aperture ring which can be locked in position to prevent accidental changes, and a switch to click/declick the aperture settings. There’s also an AFL button which can be programmed with different settings on supporting camera bodies, and as well as a dust and splash resistant construction, the new Sigma has a water-repellent coating on the front element.

Sigma 50mm F1.2 DG DN | ART price and availability

The new Sigma 50mm F1.2 will go on sale on April 18 2024 and will be available in Sony E and L-Mount,  costing $1,399 / £1,299 (about AU$2,135).

Rod Lawton
Rod Lawton
Contributor

Rod is an independent photography journalist and editor, and a long-standing Digital Camera World contributor, having previously worked as DCW's Group Reviews editor. Before that he has been technique editor on N-Photo, Head of Testing for the photography division and Camera Channel editor on TechRadar, as well as contributing to many other publications. He has been writing about photography technique, photo editing and digital cameras since they first appeared, and before that began his career writing about film photography. He has used and reviewed practically every interchangeable lens camera launched in the past 20 years, from entry-level DSLRs to medium format cameras, together with lenses, tripods, gimbals, light meters, camera bags and more. Rod has his own camera gear blog at fotovolo.com but also writes about photo-editing applications and techniques at lifeafterphotoshop.com



