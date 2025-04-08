Fujifilm’s stylish new Instax Mini 41 offers enhanced performance and a fresh new look

Fujifilm has unveiled the Instax Mini 41, the latest stylish update to its popular instant camera series. Building upon its predecessor, the Instax Mini 40, this camera introduces some big internal updates as well as a brand-new modern design.

Key upgrades include an improved automatic exposure, which should allow the Mini 41 to produce better and more consistent quality instant prints in more diverse lighting conditions by automatically optimizing shutter speed and flash output.

There is also an enhanced close-up mode, which now incorporates parallax correction, which in layman's terms, means it shifts the viewfinder window to accurately center close-up shots, including selfies, so you don't miss focus or that perfect framing.

The Instax Mini 41’s updated design sees a departure from the previous Mini 40, and brings the series more in line with recent Instax models like the Instax Mini Evo. The new design ditches the leatherette exterior of the Mini 40 for a more textured diamond pattern body, paired with a subtle metallic-like finish around the top complemented by orange accents.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Fujifilm) (Image credit: Fujifilm) (Image credit: Fujifilm)

Additionally, Fujifilm is introducing a matching grey camera case featuring an orange zipper, adjustable shoulder strap, and a handy back pocket designed for instant print storage to complement the new aesthetic.

According to Shin Udono, Senior Vice President at Fujifilm Europe, the Instax Mini 41 combines aesthetic appeal with practical functionality. "The mini 41 takes everything our consumers loved about the mini 40 and levels up," Udono said. "It's easy to carry, easy to use, and matches the stylish aesthetic our users appreciate."

The Instax Mini 41 will retail at $99.99 / £94.99 (AU pricing to be confirmed), with the companion case priced at £20.99. Both will be available in stores from April 17, with pre-orders starting right now at various retailers.

