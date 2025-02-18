Fujifilm teams up with Final Fantasy XIV Online for a unique Instax collaboration

Fujifilm has announced a new partnership with Final Fantasy XIV Online, bringing the company's iconic Instax cameras into the world of the incredibly popular online role-playing game.

The unique collaboration introduces an in-game emote, 'Photograph', enabling players to virtually capture moments in the region of Eorzea using one of the best Instant cameras on the market.

This new partnership is not just about in-game aesthetics, however, as players will also have the chance to turn their virtual snaps into real-world prints. Through the InstaxLink series of smartphone printers and hybrid cameras, users can bring their screenshots to life as instant prints, further blending the digital and physical worlds.

Vice president of consumer products for Fujifilm North American Imaging Division, Ashley Reeder Morgan sees the collaboration as an opportunity to unite two creative communities stating, "Through the Final Fantasy XIV Online collaboration, Instax fans can merge their love of photography and gaming. In addition, gamers who may not be as familiar with Instax gear can familiarize themselves with our iconic photography brand through the game".

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

The Instax emote will officially appear in the game on February 25, and enable users to capture their role-playing adventures with instant captures as if in the real world.

To celebrate the collaboration, Fujifilm is launching a social media campaign where players can share their snapshots for a chance to win exclusive digital rewards. Players who upload their screenshots to the dedicated website and share them on X (formerly Twitter) will be entered into a giveaway with up to 10,000 entries winning prizes.

With more and more time being spent in digital worlds the intersection between gaming and photography is growing, turning virtual adventures into tangible memories and in many cases art – the recent Virtual Photography Awards being the the perfect example.

Whether it's capturing a battle-ready pose or a peaceful moment amongst the game's landscapes, Final Fantasy XIV Online players now have a new way to document and share their journeys.

