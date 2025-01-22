Can you believe all these photographs were taken in video games?

The winners of the Virtual Photography Awards 2024 have been announced, and the results are nothing short of breathtaking. These stunning images, captured entirely within video games, showcase the extraordinary artistry of digital photographers from around the world.

This year’s awards saw over 2,600 entries across six thematic categories: Environment, Creative, Detail, Portrait, Action, and Collection. Judged by an esteemed panel of real-world and digital photographers, the winning images push the boundaries of virtual photography.

What Are the Virtual Photography Awards? Founded and hosted by TheFourthFocus.com, a leading platform dedicated to virtual photography, the Virtual Photography Awards celebrate the artistry of in-game photography. Using tools like Photo Mode, users push the creative limits of video games, capturing works that rival, and often mirror, the craftsmanship of real-world photography.

This year’s Overall Winner title went to Jonathan, from the Republic of Khakassia. Jonathan’s black-and-white architectural series, captured in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PC, showcases incredible lifelike quality, expert composition, and refined post-processing. When I first saw these images, I had to do a double-take – they’re that convincing!

Jonathan shared their excitement about the win, "I didn’t think I would win this award among so many amazing pieces of work, and I feel really happy about this! For me, it’s more than just a contest win."

Reflecting on their approach, Jonathan explained, "The idea was simple: I wanted to capture city architecture. I’ve done similar work before in The Matrix Awakens but decided to revisit the concept now that I’m more experienced in virtual photography. I’m thrilled with the results. Virtual photography is a place where you can be creative without limits."

The judges praised the series for its high-contrast black-and-white aesthetic and its clever use of vertical perspectives to highlight New York City’s architectural geometry. They also commended Jonathan for consistent framing and attention to detail, noting the inclusion of elements like aircraft and birds as subtle points of interest.

Image 1 of 5 Detail category winner. Captured in NBA2K25, Xbox Series X (Image credit: Jorge José Rey Alonso - @QuasymodoXbox Action category winner. Captured in Gran Turismo 7, PS5 (Image credit: Toby Summers - @summers458 Environment category winner. Captured in Alan Wake 2, PS5 (Image credit: Yuuri Momma - @morrie_photo Portrait category winner. Captured in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, PS5 (Image credit: Jeremy Harrison - @Optics Shatter Creative category winner. Captured in Cyberpunk 2077, PC (Image credit: Jenny Karlsson - @soulsurrender

Above: A gallery of the winning images

The winners for each category are as follows:

Environment: Yuuri Momma (Japan) - @morrie_photo

Creative: Jenny Karlsson (Sweden) - @soulsurrender

Detail: Jorge José Rey Alonso (Spain) - @QuasymodoXbox

Portrait: Jeremy Harrison (USA) - @OpticsShatter

Action: Toby Summers (UK) - @summers458

Collection & Overall Winner: Jonathan (Republic of Khakassia) - @fr0sent_<3

Video games are powerful things. They can transport you from the Republic of Khakassia to downtown New York in seconds, and for many, they provide a more accessible world than the real one.

The Virtual Photography Awards 2024 winners demonstrate how this medium can also serve as a canvas for groundbreaking digital art. To view more of these incredible works and explore the expanding genre of virtual photography, visit TheFourthFocus.com.

Captured in Cyberpunk 2077, PC (Image credit: Jenny Karlsson - @soulsurrender

