Can you believe all these photographs were taken in video games?
The Virtual Photography Awards 2024 winners showcase the artistry of in-game photography
The winners of the Virtual Photography Awards 2024 have been announced, and the results are nothing short of breathtaking. These stunning images, captured entirely within video games, showcase the extraordinary artistry of digital photographers from around the world.
This year’s awards saw over 2,600 entries across six thematic categories: Environment, Creative, Detail, Portrait, Action, and Collection. Judged by an esteemed panel of real-world and digital photographers, the winning images push the boundaries of virtual photography.
What Are the Virtual Photography Awards? Founded and hosted by TheFourthFocus.com, a leading platform dedicated to virtual photography, the Virtual Photography Awards celebrate the artistry of in-game photography. Using tools like Photo Mode, users push the creative limits of video games, capturing works that rival, and often mirror, the craftsmanship of real-world photography.
This year’s Overall Winner title went to Jonathan, from the Republic of Khakassia. Jonathan’s black-and-white architectural series, captured in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PC, showcases incredible lifelike quality, expert composition, and refined post-processing. When I first saw these images, I had to do a double-take – they’re that convincing!
Jonathan shared their excitement about the win, "I didn’t think I would win this award among so many amazing pieces of work, and I feel really happy about this! For me, it’s more than just a contest win."
Reflecting on their approach, Jonathan explained, "The idea was simple: I wanted to capture city architecture. I’ve done similar work before in The Matrix Awakens but decided to revisit the concept now that I’m more experienced in virtual photography. I’m thrilled with the results. Virtual photography is a place where you can be creative without limits."
The judges praised the series for its high-contrast black-and-white aesthetic and its clever use of vertical perspectives to highlight New York City’s architectural geometry. They also commended Jonathan for consistent framing and attention to detail, noting the inclusion of elements like aircraft and birds as subtle points of interest.
Above: A gallery of the winning images
The winners for each category are as follows:
Environment: Yuuri Momma (Japan) - @morrie_photo
Creative: Jenny Karlsson (Sweden) - @soulsurrender
Detail: Jorge José Rey Alonso (Spain) - @QuasymodoXbox
Portrait: Jeremy Harrison (USA) - @OpticsShatter
Action: Toby Summers (UK) - @summers458
Collection & Overall Winner: Jonathan (Republic of Khakassia) - @fr0sent_<3
Video games are powerful things. They can transport you from the Republic of Khakassia to downtown New York in seconds, and for many, they provide a more accessible world than the real one.
The Virtual Photography Awards 2024 winners demonstrate how this medium can also serve as a canvas for groundbreaking digital art. To view more of these incredible works and explore the expanding genre of virtual photography, visit TheFourthFocus.com.
Kalum is a professional photographer with over a decade of experience, also working as a photo editor and photography writer. Specializing in photography and art books, Kalum has a keen interest in the stories behind the images and often interviews contemporary photographers to gain insights into their practices. With a deep passion for both contemporary and classic photography, Kalum brings this love of the medium to all aspects of his work.