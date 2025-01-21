Fujifilm just widened the appeal of its Instax digital instant cameras

Fujifilm has just announced the Instax Wide Evo hybrid digital instant camera – the latest addition to its growing range of instant cameras and portable printers. The Wide Evo builds on the success of the Instax Mini Evo, expanding the hybrid instant concept into a larger format.

What is a hybrid Instax camera? The Instax Evo Wide enables you to take and save digital images, which can then either be printed directly from the Instax wide printer built into the camera, saved for later, or shared via the companion smartphone app. Previously this was only available in Instax’s Mini film format, but this marks the first time that Fujifilm has expanded the range to its other film sizes.

And it's not just the film that is wider – the Wide Evo’s standout feature is its 16.67mm wide-angle lens, now the broadest in the Instax lineup, which makes it easier to capture expansive scenes or group shots. The camera features a 3.5-inch LCD screen for editing, a built-in Lithium-ion battery capable of printing up to 100 images per charge, and storage options that include internal memory and a microSD card slot.

This might also be the most personal Instax camera yet, with the Wide Evo offering more effects to creative photographers. The Wide Evo packs 10 lens effects and 10 film effect options, which can be combined into 100 unique configurations. And if that wasn’t enough fine-tuning, a new Degree Control feature enables users to adjust the intensity of these effects.

The Instax Wide Evo comes alongside another new app, fittingly called Instax Wide Evo, that enables you to interact with the camera, save images to your phone, change settings, and enable remote shooting and advanced editing options. The app also has an Instagram-style discover feed to browse photos shared by other Wide Evo owners – and replicate their creative settings.

The Wide Evo might also be the most visually striking Instax camera yet, with a look that is reminiscent of Fujifilm’s latest GFX cameras, but still blends a healthy dose of nostalgic appeal. This also means that, unlike Fujifilm’s more colorful instant Instax cameras, the Wide Evo is only available in a black-and-grey finish (at least in the UK and US).

Instax fans might want to take a deep breath before looking at the price, though; with the Instax Wide Evo priced at $349.95 / £319.99 / AU$599 it's a significant jump from the Instax Mini Evo ($199 / £174) or the Instax Wide 400 ($149 / £129). If you can't wait to get your hands on the Wide Evo, the camera will be in stores and online from February 04.

There is also the usual collection of Instax launch accessories available, including a premium faux leather case ($49.99 / £37.99) and a new Instax Wide Brushed Metallics Instant Film Pack ($13.99 / £9.99) which has a metallic gradient film border to match the camera’s new style.

