Fixed lens compact cameras have been the big success story of 2026. By contrast, one of the most widely reported bits of data this year is that interchangeable lens cameras have seen shipments drop by as much as 20%.

This particularly applies to full-frame cameras, even though they were once seen as the ultimate buy for any photographer.

While that’s a shocker, a more positive counterbalance is provided by news that fixed lens compact shipments have risen by as much as 30% year-on-year.

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Why then, especially when new camera announcements have been so few and far between, when something finally gets released, it’s often still a full-frame camera, rather than an affordable but good quality compact?

It’s not like manufacturers have only recently been given notice. I appreciate that research and development of any new model takes time, and premium flagship models take the most prestige and column inches, so may be prioritized.

But there has been strong evidence of a sizeable revival in the fortunes of fixed lens compact cameras for at least, oh, two or three years.

Up until this year, most major camera manufacturers viewed the compact comeback with suspicion, dismissing it as a blip, a passing fad. Why redirect valuable R&D resources towards a format thought largely dead?

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Hence the likes of Panasonic and Canon dipping a cautious toe in the water by upcycling existing models and tech – like a ‘special edition’ of the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III, which came out in 2019, or a Panasonic TZ99 /ZS99, based on the TZ95 from the same year.

What at one time would have been sound ‘wait and see’ business sense – namely, exercising caution over what might be a short-lived trend – is now, given that the camera industry is currently facing something of an existential crisis, looking shaky at best and downright dangerous at worst.

Fair play, Canon has recently announced plans to belatedly ramp up compact camera production by 50%, component shortages permitting. But, to me, it doesn’t feel like the bigger players are reacting or pivoting quickly enough to feed changing desires and photographic habits.

That’s led no-name Chinese brands and the licensees of the likes of Kodak, Minolta and Yashica to flood the market with cheap alternatives based on years-old tech – who are also able to sell at reasonable prices, because there’s no expensive R&D spend.

Meanwhile, our favorite camera brands haven’t been paying attention to the prevailing winds until data from the likes of CIPA and Nikkei in Japan confirmed a consistent trend. It feels like we’ve reached a crunch point: if they don’t act now, then when?

Simply raising the prices of existing products and stock to make up for financial shortfalls doesn’t feel like much of a solution. But giving the people exactly what they want does.

Will 2027 again be the ‘year of the compacts’?

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