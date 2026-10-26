For four months in a row, camera sales have dipped below last year’s numbers. The latest numbers from the Camera and Imaging Products Association (CIPA) show 2026’s camera shipments at just below 2025 numbers, at 96.8 percent for the first eight months of the year.

The August 2026 data, which is the latest available, puts camera shipments in decline compared with last year’s numbers. Comparing the data to the year before, camera shipments have dropped from May through August. But month-to-month, August showed a slight increase at 102.5 percent of July’s numbers.

Looking across the camera categories for the first eight months of 2026, mirrorless camera shipments have dropped, hitting 93.8 percent of last year’s numbers. During that same time frame, fixed lens cameras, which include compact cameras and bridge cameras, grew, reaching 115.3 percent of the previous year’s numbers.

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DSLR sales have dipped to 65 percent of the previous year’s numbers, continuing the format’s slowdown as brands focus on mirrorless. Compared to July’s numbers, however, August did see a bump in DSLRs, shipping more than twice as many.

Most of those DSLR shipments headed towards the Americas, but numbers were also unusually high to China and Europe. That’s not the first time DSLR sales have seen a temporary monthly increase, but shipments for the category remain overall on a decline for 2026.

Dividing up the numbers based on sensor size, cameras with sensors smaller than full frame saw slight growth in August at 103.6 percent of the previous year’s numbers, with full frame and larger cameras seeing 89.4 percent of the August 2025 tally.

The Nikon Z50 II, Sony a6400 and Canon EOS R10 (Image credit: Hillary K Grigonis / Future)

Looking at the production rather than shipment numbers, production numbers sit at 125.7 percent for compact cameras in the first eight months of the year. That bodes well for the number of compact cameras that are hard to find in stock, as brands are now producing more than 25 percent more for the compact camera category than last year’s numbers.

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Compact cameras are on a multi-year increase that started in 2024. The rising demand, however, comes with a number of the most popular models being hard to find in stock, which has prompted some brands to increase production. Canon, for example, says it will increase compact camera production again in the second half of 2026.

The Fujifilm X100VI (Image credit: Chris George)

Meanwhile, CIPA’s August 2026 data show production for mirrorless cameras is at about 93.1 percent of 2025’s numbers.

While the 2026 numbers overall show a 96.8 percent decline in shipments compared to last year, 2025 was the best year the industry had since 2019. Worldwide shipments for the first eight months of the year are still beating out 2024 numbers.

CIPA data often offers valuable insight into the state of the camera industry. However, the organization only tracks numbers from participating brands in Japan. While that includes major brands like Canon, Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm, OM System, Panasonic, and Ricoh, those numbers don’t include brands that aren’t based in Japan, such as Leica and Hasselblad, nor do they include Kodak-branded point-and-shoots or action camera brands like DJI, GoPro, and Insta360.

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