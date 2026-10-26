Camera sales have hit a four-month slump, but Japan’s biggest camera brands are making 25 percent more compact cameras than last year
The August CIPA numbers show a continued slowdown for mirrorless camera shipments, with a slight growth for compact cameras
For four months in a row, camera sales have dipped below last year’s numbers. The latest numbers from the Camera and Imaging Products Association (CIPA) show 2026’s camera shipments at just below 2025 numbers, at 96.8 percent for the first eight months of the year.
The August 2026 data, which is the latest available, puts camera shipments in decline compared with last year’s numbers. Comparing the data to the year before, camera shipments have dropped from May through August. But month-to-month, August showed a slight increase at 102.5 percent of July’s numbers.
Looking across the camera categories for the first eight months of 2026, mirrorless camera shipments have dropped, hitting 93.8 percent of last year’s numbers. During that same time frame, fixed lens cameras, which include compact cameras and bridge cameras, grew, reaching 115.3 percent of the previous year’s numbers.
DSLR sales have dipped to 65 percent of the previous year’s numbers, continuing the format’s slowdown as brands focus on mirrorless. Compared to July’s numbers, however, August did see a bump in DSLRs, shipping more than twice as many.
Most of those DSLR shipments headed towards the Americas, but numbers were also unusually high to China and Europe. That’s not the first time DSLR sales have seen a temporary monthly increase, but shipments for the category remain overall on a decline for 2026.
Dividing up the numbers based on sensor size, cameras with sensors smaller than full frame saw slight growth in August at 103.6 percent of the previous year’s numbers, with full frame and larger cameras seeing 89.4 percent of the August 2025 tally.
Looking at the production rather than shipment numbers, production numbers sit at 125.7 percent for compact cameras in the first eight months of the year. That bodes well for the number of compact cameras that are hard to find in stock, as brands are now producing more than 25 percent more for the compact camera category than last year’s numbers.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Compact cameras are on a multi-year increase that started in 2024. The rising demand, however, comes with a number of the most popular models being hard to find in stock, which has prompted some brands to increase production. Canon, for example, says it will increase compact camera production again in the second half of 2026.
Meanwhile, CIPA’s August 2026 data show production for mirrorless cameras is at about 93.1 percent of 2025’s numbers.
While the 2026 numbers overall show a 96.8 percent decline in shipments compared to last year, 2025 was the best year the industry had since 2019. Worldwide shipments for the first eight months of the year are still beating out 2024 numbers.
CIPA data often offers valuable insight into the state of the camera industry. However, the organization only tracks numbers from participating brands in Japan. While that includes major brands like Canon, Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm, OM System, Panasonic, and Ricoh, those numbers don’t include brands that aren’t based in Japan, such as Leica and Hasselblad, nor do they include Kodak-branded point-and-shoots or action camera brands like DJI, GoPro, and Insta360.
You may also like
Take a look at the best mirrorless cameras or the best compact cameras.
With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.