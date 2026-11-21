(Image credit: Sally Mann, (American, born 1951). New Orleans Museum of Art, Promised bequest of Tina Freeman)

Untitled, from the series At Twelve, ca. 1983.

In 1969, a teenager called Tina Freeman walked into Brentano’s bookstore near Dupont Circle in Washington, DC, and bought a photograph.

It was, she later admitted, “a rather pedestrian photograph of sunlight filtering through trees”, by a photographer she knew little about. On the face of it, this did not feel like a momentous occasion. But it turned out to be the start of something big.

Over the decades that followed, Freeman built up a remarkable collection of more than 1,300 photographs by over 270 artists, spanning the entire history of the medium.

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Her collection is especially strong in 19th-century work, women photographers, landscapes, images of water, and photographers from Louisiana and the American South.

Now she has promised to bequeath all of them to the New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA).

This is the largest and most significant single gift of photographs in the museum’s history. And NOMA is celebrating it with Confluence: The Tina Freeman Collection of Photographs, an exhibition of more than 100 images.

Paul and Virginia (Freddy Gould, Elizabeth Keown), 1864 (Image credit: Julia Margaret Cameron (British, born India, 1815–1879). New Orleans Museum of Art, Promised bequest of Tina Freeman)

Dancer, Harlem, 1925, printed later (Image credit: James Van Der Zee (American, 1886–1983). New Orleans Museum of Art, Promised bequest of Tina Freeman)

Taking Up the Eel Net, 1886 (Image credit: Peter Henry Emerson (British, born Cuba, 1856–1936). New Orleans Museum of Art, Promised bequest of Tina Freeman)

Freeman isn't just a collector; she’s a photographer herself, once serving as NOMA’s curator of photography.

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In 1977, she even faced a choice between that job and working as an assistant to the iconic photographer Irving Penn (1917-2009), whom she’d met while working that year. She chose NOMA.

“I was fortunate to become a collector in the early 1970s, even before the first photography galleries were emerging,” recalls Freeman.

“I continued collecting, knowing those images would eventually become part of the NOMA collection. I am delighted that that has now become a reality.”

The exhibition groups pictures by theme and look, often pairing works from different eras and processes. It includes classics, lesser-known works by famous names and pictures by photographers who’ve been largely overlooked.

Exhibition highlights

Highlights include a rare miniature album of 45 prints by the pioneering 19th-century British photographer Julia Margaret Cameron (1815–1879).

There are also prints from George N Barnard’s Photographic Views of Sherman’s Campaign (1866), arguably the first widely distributed photography monograph, including a sweeping view over the river at Savannah, Georgia.

Another one to watch for is a 1947 double self-portrait by the German-born avant-garde and commercial photographer Ilse Bing (1899-1998), aka the “Queen of the Leica”, in which she appears twice, reflected in the panes of a curtained window.

Double Self-Portrait in Window, 1947 (Image credit: Ilse Bing (American, born Germany, 1899–1998). New Orleans Museum of Art, Promised bequest of Tina Freeman)

They Are a Reflection of You, 2014 (Image credit: Sienna Pinderhughes (American, active twenty-first century). New Orleans Museum of Art, Promised bequest of Tina Freeman)

Tina Freeman, 1981 (Image credit: John R. Miller (American, active 1970s). New Orleans Museum of Art, Gift of Tina Freeman, 2017.204.19.)

These are joined by original prints by Manuel Álvarez Bravo, Imogen Cunningham, Sally Mann, James Van Der Zee and Edward Weston, and Peter Henry Emerson’s atmospheric 1886 platinum print of two men hauling an eel net into a boat.

Twenty-first-century work is represented, too. Sienna Pinderhughes’s They Are a Reflection of You (2014) shows a young woman gazing into an ornate mirror in a tangled woodland.

“I hope visitors will find unexpected connections, new understandings of individual artists’ works, and a greater appreciation for the breadth of photographic processes,” says W Brian Piper, NOMA’s Freeman Family Curator of Photographs, Prints, and Drawings.

Confluence: The Tina Freeman Collection of Photographs is at the New Orleans Museum of Art from November 20 to July 4, 2027. About 85 works will be on show at first, with a partial rehang in spring 2027 introducing new pieces. A catalog with 185 colour reproductions is available from the NOMA shop.

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