Canon’s new ultrasound may kick traditional cameras out of scientific coral reproduction analysis – and, believe it or not, it’s for the best
Marine biologists recently conducted the world’s first ultrasound scan of living coral to identify developing eggs – which traditionally requires cutting open the coral and taking photographs with a camera
Cameras may now be stepping aside in coral reproduction research – not because they have failed, but because scientists have found a way to study coral without destroying it.
On November 04 2026, Coral Spawning International (CSI), a UK-based marine science and technology company, and Canon announced a world-first breakthrough using the Canon Aplio i700 medical ultrasound device to spot developing eggs inside living coral.
While veterinary researchers have previously used ultrasound to monitor coral diseases and general anatomy, this marks the first time that the technology has been successfully used as a non-invasive "pregnancy test" to study egg development.
Until now, verifying whether a coral was ready to spawn meant sacrificing part of the animal. Researchers had to physically cut open the coral's skeleton to expose the soft tissue and photograph the gametes (sperm and eggs) inside.
To prove the ultrasound scans were accurate, CSI co-founder Dr Jamie Craggs and his team cross-referenced the live scans of an open brain coral (Trachyphyllia geoffroyi) against traditional destructive sampling.
According to Dr Craggs, the biologists cut into the skeleton and photographed the exposed eggs using a Canon EOS R5 fitted with a Canon MP-E 65mm macro lens at up to 5x magnification, confirming that the ultrasound had successfully mapped the hidden reproductive cells.
"Being able to look inside a living coral and see these processes unfolding in such remarkable detail is an extraordinary moment," said Dr Craggs.
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"This experiment has given us a new perspective on these animals and, as we continue monitoring them through spawning, we hope to build an increasingly detailed picture of how different coral species reproduce."
Crucially, however, cameras are not completely obsolete across the reef.
Dr Craggs notes that this ultrasound technique currently only works on large polyp stony (LPS) corals – species characterized by large, fleshy polyps (single coral animal) that allow high- and ultra-high-frequency sound waves to penetrate their soft tissue.
For LPS corals, though, replacing invasive macro photography with live ultrasound scans enables conservationists to accurately predict spawning windows and breed heat-resilient reefs without harming a single polyp.
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I’m a writer, journalist and photographer who joined Digital Camera World in 2026. I started out in editorial in 2021 and my words have spanned sustainability, careers advice, travel and tourism, and photography – the latter two being my passions.
I first picked up a camera in my early twenties having had an interest in photography from a young age. Since then, I’ve worked on a freelance basis, mostly internationally in the travel and tourism sector. You’ll usually find me out on a hike shooting landscapes and adventure shots in my free time.
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