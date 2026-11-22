Cameras may now be stepping aside in coral reproduction research – not because they have failed, but because scientists have found a way to study coral without destroying it.

On November 04 2026, Coral Spawning International (CSI), a UK-based marine science and technology company, and Canon announced a world-first breakthrough using the Canon Aplio i700 medical ultrasound device to spot developing eggs inside living coral.

(Image credit: Coral Spawning International / courtesy of Canon))

While veterinary researchers have previously used ultrasound to monitor coral diseases and general anatomy, this marks the first time that the technology has been successfully used as a non-invasive "pregnancy test" to study egg development.

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Until now, verifying whether a coral was ready to spawn meant sacrificing part of the animal. Researchers had to physically cut open the coral's skeleton to expose the soft tissue and photograph the gametes (sperm and eggs) inside.

Dr Cragg's team captured this traditional cross section image, which shows the coral's developing oocytes (eggs), to verify the ultrasound images. The eggs are the clusters of translucent, greenish-tinted, round spheres packed tightly within the soft tissue lobes (Image credit: Coral Spawning International / courtesy of Canon))

To prove the ultrasound scans were accurate, CSI co-founder Dr Jamie Craggs and his team cross-referenced the live scans of an open brain coral (Trachyphyllia geoffroyi) against traditional destructive sampling.

According to Dr Craggs, the biologists cut into the skeleton and photographed the exposed eggs using a Canon EOS R5 fitted with a Canon MP-E 65mm macro lens at up to 5x magnification, confirming that the ultrasound had successfully mapped the hidden reproductive cells.

Image 1 of 3 Dr. Jamie Craggs – marine biologist and co-founder of Coral Spawning International (Image credit: Coral Spawning International / courtesy of Canon)) Dr. Craggs analyzes the ultrasound imagery alongside Sally Davey from Canon Medical Systems, and coral reef biologist and filmmaker Madeline St. Claire (Image credit: Coral Spawning International / courtesy of Canon)) (Image credit: Coral Spawning International / courtesy of Canon)) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

"Being able to look inside a living coral and see these processes unfolding in such remarkable detail is an extraordinary moment," said Dr Craggs.

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"This experiment has given us a new perspective on these animals and, as we continue monitoring them through spawning, we hope to build an increasingly detailed picture of how different coral species reproduce."

(Image credit: Coral Spawning International / courtesy of Canon))

Crucially, however, cameras are not completely obsolete across the reef.

Dr Craggs notes that this ultrasound technique currently only works on large polyp stony (LPS) corals – species characterized by large, fleshy polyps (single coral animal) that allow high- and ultra-high-frequency sound waves to penetrate their soft tissue.

For LPS corals, though, replacing invasive macro photography with live ultrasound scans enables conservationists to accurately predict spawning windows and breed heat-resilient reefs without harming a single polyp.

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