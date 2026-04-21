The camera industry has gradually shifted from DSLR to mirrorless, but there’s a key piece of tech that’s much easier to find on a DSLR than a mirrorless: a pop-up flash.

Pop-up flashes have long been more common among entry-level cameras than high-end pro cameras – after all, most pros would prefer to use more powerful hotshoe flashes and off-camera lights. But, in the DSLR era, there were still some full-frame cameras that managed to pack in a hidden flash, most notably from Nikon, including the Nikon D810 and D750.

But, lately, even APS-C mirrorless cameras tend to skip out on the pop-up flash. There are a handful of options, including the Nikon Z50 II, the Canon EOS R50, and the Sony A6400, to name just a few. But, the number of cameras with pop-up flashes feels as if it's diminishing quickly.

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The Nikon Z50II (Image credit: Nikon)

In the mirrorless era, a pop-up flash seems less of a must-have feature. Ironically, the direct flash look seems to be trending, as the harsh light carries a bit of a retro, candid feel to it.

There are a number of reasons behind the declining number of pop-up flashes in mirrorless. A pop-up flash is harder to weather-seal (though not impossible). Adding a flash adds to the size of the camera, and many more entry-level mirrorless cameras prioritize a compact size.

Instead, there seems to be a growing number of portable budget flashes ready to take the pop-up’s place. Just this week, Westcott announced the S18 Mini Flash, a 3.5 oz (100g) flash that costs under $40 / £40. Unlike many cheap flashes, the S18 is small but still has a tilting flash head.

And the S18 is far from alone. The list of pocketable budget flashes includes models like the Godox iM20 / iM22, the Godox iT20, and the Viltrox Vintage Z1, among others.

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The Viltrox Vintage Z1 (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

I don’t have a pop-up flash on my mirrorless camera – but I don’t really miss it either. The only time I really miss it is when I pack light for a trip and opt to leave my admittedly bulky hotshoe flash behind.

The Godox iM20 (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Otherwise, my hotshoe flash offers more power and far more flexibility with the ability to bounce and modify the light. Modifying a pop-up flash is harder to do, and the built-in flashes can’t be tilted to bounce light off a wall or the ceiling for softer light.

But the compact camera trend is also bleeding over into mirrorless cameras. A pop-up flash will likely make a mirrorless body larger, but then again, so will needing to pack an extra flash.

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