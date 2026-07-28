These full-frame DSLR legends still deliver pro-level results, but for a fraction of the cameras' launch prices
Want the snap of a DSLR mirror? Here are the best DSLR deals, from Canon to Nikon powerhouses
Looking for that classic DSLR mirror flip?
The Nikon D850 + AF-S Nikkor 24-120mm f/4G ED VR is now just £2,499 at Park Cameras – you save £600 off its original £3,099 price.
The Canon EOS 5D Mark IV is now just £2,389 at Jessops – you save £400 off its original £2,789 price.
A powerhouse full-frame DSLR, featuring a stunning 45.7MP sensor, Nikon FX mount, 3.2-inch tilting touchscreen, bright optical pentaprism viewfinder, 7fps burst speed, and crisp uncropped 4K video.
Read our Nikon D850 review
Pro-level full-frame DSLR featuring a 30.4MP CMOS sensor, 61-point AF system, and Dual Pixel AF for smooth video focusing. It records DCI 4K video (1.64x crop) and offers 7fps burst shooting.
Read our Canon EOS 5D Mark IV review
Nikon D850
Best for megapixels
The Nikon D850 was a flagship DSLR for a reason. In 2025, it still impresses with its incredible 45.7MP resolution, weather-sealed durability, and class-leading image quality.
While its live view autofocus is outpaced by newer mirrorless rivals, for traditional stills shooting, it remains one of the finest tools around. Its uncropped 4K video and robust build make it a reliable all-rounder for pros.
Now available at a significantly lower price than at launch (approximately £3,499), the D850 offers elite-level performance without a premium price tag.
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Best all-rounder
With a 30.4MP full-frame CMOS sensor, 61-point AF system, and Dual Pixel CMOS AF for precise live view and video focusing, the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV remains a versatile tool for professionals.
Its 7fps burst rate, ISO 100-32,000 range (expandable to 102,400), and weather-sealed magnesium alloy body make it well-suited for demanding shoots.
While the 1.64x 4K crop and UHS-I SD slot feel a bit outdated, the 5D Mark IV delivers excellent dynamic range, color depth, and reliability – especially for stills-focused workflows.
Once a DSLR costing around £3,629, the EOS 5D Mark IV is now a far more affordable way to access full-frame photography.