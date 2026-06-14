Want Canon's top DSLR? Save HUNDREDS on the brilliant 5D Mark IV!
Canon's full-frame workhorse camera is only $1,999 with a bunch of extras in the US, and just £1,399 in the UK
Right now you can save hundreds on what is arguably Canon's best DSLR – and the best Amazon Prime Day camera deals aren't even here yet.
The powerhouse Canon EOS 5D Mark IV is currently available for just $1,999 with a free battery, memory card and copy of Capture One Pro in the US, while it's priced even better at just £1,399 in the UK!
🇺🇸 US deal
This bundle gets you shooting right out of the box, marrying the 5D Mark IV with a 256GB Lexar memory card, a spare Canon battery and a copy of Capture One Pro so you can give your photos the high-end post-production treatment they deserve.
🇬🇧 UK deal
With its 30.4MP full frame image sensor, dual memory card slots and hardy weather-sealing, the 5D Mark IV established itself for years as one of the favorite tools of working pros. With 7fps bursts and 4K 30p video, it can turn its hand to most tasks you could ask of it.
The Canon EOS 5D Mark IV (review) has cultivated a place as a workhorse camera used and trusted by pros all over the world.
Even today in this mirrorless world, it remains a full-frame powerhouse – and a camera that's more physically robust than pretty much any mirrorless body you put it against.
At its heart is a 30.4MP CMOS sensor packed with Canon's beloved color science, delivering natural hues and accurate skin tones straight out of camera.
It's bolstered by dual memory card slots, one CompactFlash and one SD, to give you peace of mind that you won't lose your shots even if you suffer a card failure.
While it's not a sports camera, its 7fps continuous shooting speed is enough to capture most action – and combined with the sensor and memory cards, has made the 5D Mark IV a staple of working pros' and wedding photographers' kit bags for years.
On top of that, you've got excellent robustness and weather sealing. With this camera, you don't need to stop shooting when the temperature drops, the rain starts or the dust kicks up – it just keeps on shooting.
Video was never the 5D Mark IV's strongest suit, as 4K suffers a 1.64x crop – not the end of the world, but certainly a consideration (especially if you shoot wide). But if you can work with that, it still delivers crisp 4K video – and of course, the FullHD is uncropped.
All in all, there's a reason this camera has been a favorite of pros around the world for years – and a reason why you'll still find it in studios and on the sidelines to this day!
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Take a look at the best lenses for the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV and the best Canon lenses for DSLRs to see what glass you need to pick up.
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James has 25 years experience as a journalist, serving as the head of Digital Camera World for 7 of them. He started working in the photography industry in 2014, product testing and shooting ad campaigns for Olympus, as well as clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal. An Olympus / OM System, Canon and Hasselblad shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and he loves instant cameras, too.
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