One of the best beginner DSLRs has been discontinued in the US – less than 4 years after its release
US retailer listing states that this DSLR reached the end of its lifecycle – a loss for beginner photographers and enthusiasts
The DSLR market has lost another of its remaining beginner-friendly options. The Pentax KF is now listed as "Discontinued" by major US camera retailer B&H, following earlier reports that Japanese retailers had also marked the camera as discontinued.
The latest development does not come with an official announcement from Ricoh Imaging, but the retailer listing states that the Pentax KF reached the end of its availability.
Launched in November 2022, the Pentax KF was one of the few modern entry-level DSLRs still available to buy new. While most camera manufacturers have moved almost entirely to mirrorless systems, Ricoh remains the last major company continuing to support the DSLR format, making the KF one of the most accessible ways for beginners and enthusiasts to enter the Pentax system.
Pentax availability continues to decline
The latest B&H listing follows earlier warning signs from Japan, where retailers including Map Camera classified the Pentax KF as a discontinued product.
At the time, availability across other markets had already become inconsistent, with some stores showing limited stock, backorders or removed listings.
Retailer changes often provide early clues about a camera's lifecycle before a manufacturer makes an official announcement. That follows several other signs for Pentax users in recent months.
In January 2026, production of the Pentax K-3 Mark III ended, while retailers also listed the Pentax K-3 Mark III Monochrome as discontinued in February. More recently, signs emerged that the Pentax K-1 Mark II could be nearing the end of its lifecycle after one of its kit bundles disappeared from retailers.
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Why photographers like the Pentax KF
For beginners and enthusiasts, the Pentax KF offered something increasingly rare in the modern camera market: a rugged, affordable DSLR designed for real-world photography.
The camera features a 24.2MP APS-C sensor, 4.5-stop in-body stabilization, a vari-angle LCD screen, built-in flash, and weather sealing.
It is also designed to operate in cold conditions down to 14°F (-10°C), making it particularly appealing for outdoor photographers.
In DCW's guide to the best Pentax cameras, we ranked the KF as the best Pentax DSLR for beginners thanks to its balance of price, durability and enthusiast-friendly features.
Although it does not compete directly with the latest mirrorless cameras for autofocus speed or video technology, the KF offers a shooting experience many photographers still value: an optical viewfinder, excellent handling, dependable construction and the tactile controls that DSLRs are known for.
Pentax KF availability
🇺🇸 US
- Listed as discontinued at B&H
- On backorder at Adorama, expected availability: 09/2026
- Not listed at Amazon
🇬🇧 UK
- £849 at Park Cameras (low stock), Price match £849 at Jessops
- £900 at Amazon
- Awaiting stock at Wex
- Awaiting stock at Clifton Cameras
- Not listed at London Camera Exchange
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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