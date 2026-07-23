One of the best beginner DSLRs has been discontinued in the US – less than 4 years after its release

Popular beginner DSLR listed as discontinued just three years after entering the camera market

The DSLR market has lost another of its remaining beginner-friendly options. The Pentax KF is now listed as "Discontinued" by major US camera retailer B&H, following earlier reports that Japanese retailers had also marked the camera as discontinued.

The latest development does not come with an official announcement from Ricoh Imaging, but the retailer listing states that the Pentax KF reached the end of its availability.

Launched in November 2022, the Pentax KF was one of the few modern entry-level DSLRs still available to buy new. While most camera manufacturers have moved almost entirely to mirrorless systems, Ricoh remains the last major company continuing to support the DSLR format, making the KF one of the most accessible ways for beginners and enthusiasts to enter the Pentax system.

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Pentax availability continues to decline

The Pentax K-3 Mark III was launched in April 2021 and listed at various retailers in the US, UK and Japan as "Discontinued" (Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

The latest B&H listing follows earlier warning signs from Japan, where retailers including Map Camera classified the Pentax KF as a discontinued product.

At the time, availability across other markets had already become inconsistent, with some stores showing limited stock, backorders or removed listings.

Retailer changes often provide early clues about a camera's lifecycle before a manufacturer makes an official announcement. That follows several other signs for Pentax users in recent months.

In January 2026, production of the Pentax K-3 Mark III ended, while retailers also listed the Pentax K-3 Mark III Monochrome as discontinued in February. More recently, signs emerged that the Pentax K-1 Mark II could be nearing the end of its lifecycle after one of its kit bundles disappeared from retailers.

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Why photographers like the Pentax KF

For beginners and enthusiasts wanting a rugged, traditional DSLR, the KF still offers strong value – particularly for outdoor and everyday photography (Image credit: Rod Lawton)

For beginners and enthusiasts, the Pentax KF offered something increasingly rare in the modern camera market: a rugged, affordable DSLR designed for real-world photography.

The camera features a 24.2MP APS-C sensor, 4.5-stop in-body stabilization, a vari-angle LCD screen, built-in flash, and weather sealing.

It is also designed to operate in cold conditions down to 14°F (-10°C), making it particularly appealing for outdoor photographers.

In DCW's guide to the best Pentax cameras, we ranked the KF as the best Pentax DSLR for beginners thanks to its balance of price, durability and enthusiast-friendly features.

Although it does not compete directly with the latest mirrorless cameras for autofocus speed or video technology, the KF offers a shooting experience many photographers still value: an optical viewfinder, excellent handling, dependable construction and the tactile controls that DSLRs are known for.

Pentax KF availability

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