Where to buy the Sony FX5: the best pre-order options in the US and UK

The Sony FX5 has officially joined the company’s Cinema Line, and preorders are now open on both sides of the Atlantic. Positioned between the compact Sony FX3 and the more production-focused FX6, the new camera brings some seriously impressive filmmaking features into a comparatively portable body. The body-only model is priced at $4,899.99 in the US and £4,699 in the UK, with the first cameras expected to begin shipping during August 2026.

In the US, B&H Photo currently has the Sony FX5 body available to preorder for $4,898, making it marginally cheaper than Sony’s official list price. B&H lists an estimated shipping date of August 18 and also offers a separate version bundled with the new XLR-H2 handle unit for $5,498. The body-only package is the one to choose if you already have an external audio setup or simply want to keep your FX5 rig as compact as possible.

Where to buy the Sony FX5?

Adorama is matching B&H’s body-only price of $4,898 and is also accepting preorders. There is very little separating the two retailers on price, so your decision will probably come down to delivery estimates, reward points, financing, or whether you already have an account with one of them. Amazon is also taking preorders at $4,899.99, matching Sony’s official US retail price almost exactly.

UK filmmakers can preorder the Sony FX5 from Wex Photo Video for £4,699, with the retailer expecting its first stock in mid-August. Wex does not take payment until the camera is in stock and ready to be dispatched, which could be useful if you want to secure a place in the queue without paying the full price immediately. Its FX5 package with the XLR handle is also available for £5,199.

London Camera Exchange is also accepting preorders for the body-only FX5 at £4,699, while Sony UK is selling the camera directly for the same price. Sony currently states that direct orders will begin shipping from August 28, although delivery dates may change depending on initial demand. Buying directly from Sony also gives customers access to its current bundle offer, which provides £200 off selected G Master lenses when purchased with the FX5 before September 30, 2026.

Whichever retailer you choose, it is important to remember that these prices are for the camera body without a lens or XLR handle. The FX5 uses Sony’s E mount, so it is compatible with a huge selection of native Sony and third-party lenses, but anyone needing professional XLR audio will have to purchase the handle separately or choose one of the more expensive bundles. Sony has also introduced an optional OLED viewfinder, giving filmmakers more freedom to build the camera around their particular style of production.

At the heart of the Sony FX5 is a newly developed 16.6MP full-frame stacked Exmor RS sensor, designed specifically with high-end video production in mind. It supports 5K recording at up to 60p using the full sensor area, while Open Gate capture gives filmmakers much more freedom when reframing footage for traditional widescreen delivery, vertical social media content, or alternative aspect ratios. The stacked design should also help reduce rolling shutter, which is particularly important when filming fast movement, handheld sequences or rapid camera pans.

The FX5 can record 16-bit X-OCN RAW internally, bringing one of Sony’s more advanced cinema formats into a smaller and more accessible camera body. It also supports 4K recording at up to 120p for detailed slow-motion footage, while its three base ISO settings of 800, 4000 and 12800 should make it particularly adaptable when moving between controlled studio lighting, documentary work and demanding low-light environments. Sony has also confirmed that a future firmware update, currently planned for August 2027 or later, will add 5K recording at up to 120p and cropped 4K capture at up to 240p.

What makes the FX5 particularly interesting is how much of Sony’s higher-end Cinema Line technology it places into a body aimed at independent filmmakers, owner-operators and smaller production companies. It offers the flexibility of Sony’s E-mount lens system, professional recording formats and a modular design that can be adapted with an optional XLR handle, OLED viewfinder and external accessories.

At $4,898 in the US or £4,699 in the UK, it is certainly not an impulse purchase, but it could become one of the most appealing cinema cameras for filmmakers who want more than the FX3 offers without committing to the size, complexity or expense of Sony’s larger production cameras.

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