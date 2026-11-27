These are the hottest Black Friday Fujifilm camera and lens deals so far!
Get great discounts on Fujifilm mirrorless and compact cameras - and on Instax instant cameras too!
It has been pretty hard to spot great discounts on Fujifilm cameras and lenses this year - as this popular brand has often had waiting lists on its best-selling products. And along with the upward pressure on prices all over the camera market due to world events, a good deal has been rare. But we are pleased to say that at last we are seeing some very decent Black Friday Fujifim savings.
Sure, there aren't discounts across the board - but the ones that are there are very tempting. And with everything from instant cameras for party shooters, up to 100-megapixel medium format workhorses for pros, there is something for every type of photographer…
Top retailers
🇺🇸 US retailers:
Today's top Amazon deal - Great savings across loads of brands
Best Amazon lens deals - Discounts on Fujifilm, Viltrox and TTartisan
Adorama: Save up to $800 on select cameras in holiday sale
B&H Photo Video: $203 holiday saving on the Fujifilm X-T5
🇬🇧 UK retailers:
Amazon: Big savings on camera, lenses, memory cards and more
Clifton Cameras: £425 off medium format cameras
Park Cameras: Amazing Cashback savings on cameras & lenses
Wex Photo Video: Save EXTRA 10% off Fuji lenses with code FUJIBF-10
Jessops: Save up to £150 off Fujifilm cameras
🇺🇸 Best Fujifilm camera deals in US
The Instax Mini SE offers the same image quality as the Mini 13 but for half the price – and it even comes with a 10-shot pack of film! Take great quality instant photographs straight out of the box with this brilliant bundle.
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A 24% saving on a camera that was released in the summer – and a Fujifilm camera no less – is an exceedingly rare deal. I think the Fujifilm X Half at $599 will tempt more than a few photographers who had otherwise counted this charming little fixed-lens compact out. Don’t forget, it shoots 3:4 ‘half-frame’ images and boasts Fujifilm’s coveted Film Simulations, making it a compact camera like no other. Available in three different colors.
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The Fujifilm GFX100 II is a flagship medium format mirrorless camera built for photographers who need breathtaking 102MP image quality, powerful performance, and professional-grade video in one serious body.
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🇬🇧 Best Fujifilm camera deals in UK
A £150 saving on a compact camera – and a Fujifilm camera no less – is an exceedingly rare deal. I think the X Half at £399 will tempt more than a few photographers who had otherwise counted this charming little fixed-lens compact out. It shoots 3:4 ‘half-frame’ images and boasts Fujifilm’s coveted Film Simulations, making it a compact camera like no other.
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A compact camera like now other - the GFX100RF has a huge 100MP medium format sensor that gives amazing quality images from its fixed wide-angle lens. Deal price includes £425 cashback from Fujifilm.
+ FREE SanDisk 128GB memory card
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In Silver or Black, the X-T5 looks and feels incredible and performs just as well, with a 40MP sensor, IBIS, autofocus tracking, and 6K video.
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Combining a massive 40Mp resolution and 8K video, the Fujifilm X-H2 takes on some full-frame big guns at half the price – while being made to the same exacting, professional standards. Free vertical battery grip worth £299
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X-T50 is the most affordable way to get Fuji's great 40MP sensor and fifth-gen processor combination – now paired with the versatile 16-50mm lens this bundle is ready to capture amazing images. Use code FUJIFILM-50 to get this price
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The latest in Fujifilm's long line of Instax Mini cameras, which adds a selftimer to the earlier Mini 12 – and a new wedge attachment on the strap which helps you to shoot selfies. Available in a choice of colours - but purple is the cheapest.
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Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
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