This highly giftable Polaroid camera has been reduced US$64 / £49 for Black Friday… and the really cool thing is it’s made out of Lego!
The Lego Polaroid OneStep SX-70 set makes an excellent gift – especially at these sale prices in the US and the UK
If there’s one toy that I actually love using right alongside my kids, it’s Lego – especially when that Lego is a camera. The Lego Polaroid OneStep SX-70 reimagines a classic camera first made in 1977 in building bricks. While the Lego Polaroid doesn’t actually take pictures, it does still eject photos like the real thing.
The Lego Polaroid OneStep SX-70 has dropped to $63.99 in the US – just a few pennies higher than the set’s all-time low price of $63.95. That’s a 20 percent discount on the list price. The set is also discounted in the UK, where it’s selling for £60.55 on Amazon UK.
US Deal
This Lego Polaroid set makes an excellent gift for not just photographers, but Lego fans and fans of all things retro. It's recommended for ages 18+
UK Deal
The Lego Ideas Polaroid is also on sale in the UK at Amazon ahead in time for Christmas shopping this Black Friday.
The Lego Polaroid is part of the Ideas series, which means it was one of the winning ideas submitted by a Lego fan to become a real set.
The Lego Polaroid is a 516-piece set that the brand recommends for the adult crowd, though it also works well as a team project with the younger crowd. My colleague Adam Juniper built the set with his eight-year-old son last year and said it was the perfect level of difficulty for a kid and parent to have some one-on-one time without being too daunting.
What really has me debating that “Add to Cart” button, though, is that the kit comes with a pack of photos, and the Lego camera may not actually create pictures, but it does spit out those Lego prints just like a real Polaroid.
If a kit with more than 500 pieces sounds too daunting, Lego also has a 3-in-1 Creator series kit that builds a retro SLR camera. I built this one with my daughter last year, and I love how there’s an actual film cartridge that pops inside. The Lego Creator 3-in-1 Camera is also on sale in the US at Amazon for $15.99, while it is reduced to £12.99 Amazon UK.
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With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
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