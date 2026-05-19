Insta360's new GO 3S Retro Bundle – old-school viewfinder and film filters make this ultra-light 39g camera look like your nan's 110 compact

Insta360 has just launched a new bundle that turns the 3S into a ultra compact retro camera evoking design classics you'll remember your grandparents owning, but retaining the 4K video features too.

Targeting those who want to enjoy the tactile feel of shooting with a retro viewfinder, the GO 3S Retro Bundle includes a unique new housing for the 3S, as well as two new retro looks for the camera: Canvas White and Classic Red.

The camera comes in a housing, with a reflective (Image credit: Future)

As well as an optical viewfinder, if you turn the device around there is a built-in selfie mirror effect.

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The external design isn't the end of matters though. The Go 3S Retro bundle brings the style into the app with three exclusive film-style filters: Negative Film, Positive Film, and Sticker Filter.

The eleven color profiles also include five new film-inspired ones – NC, CC, GR-F, Mono and Vintage Vacation. The profiles can be applied in camera, so the experience is more analog than post-processing.

The Go 3S's original strengths are still accessible, as per my original Insta360 Go 3S review. It is a waterproof action camera, able to go up to 33ft (10m) underwater without a housing.

It features Insta360's "FlowState" image stabilization, and FreeFrame Video, which allows video to be exported in any aspect ration (so you can capture the best social and landscape clip at once).

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There is also compatibility in the app with data from Apple Watch, Garmin and other devices to create overlays in export videos.

The camera pops out of the retro housing magnetically, and the Magnetic Pendant is included in the bundle. This is worn around the neck, typically beneath clothing so you can put the camera on top and wear it with minimal impact and capture first person perspectives.

The camera itself is just 39g and has built in memory (two options are available) and can record around 30 minutes of video, or up to 76 with the battery attachement (which can also clip into the back of the retro viewfinder, if desired).

The Insta360 GO 3S Retro Bundle is available now at the Insta360 store for 64GB and 128GB, priced at US$249.99 and US$269.99, respectively.